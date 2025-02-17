Racing America Logo

39 Drivers Entered in NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta

There are 39 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway -- the second race of the 2025 NCS season.

Joseph Srigley

On Monday, NASCAR officially revealed the entry list for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second points-paying event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

There are a total of 39 teams entered in Sunday's 400-mile contest from the superspeedway-adjacent facility just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. With the max field for any given NASCAR Cup Series field set at 40, no drivers will fail to qualify for the event.

36 of those teams are guaranteed to be in every NASCAR Cup Series event this season courtesy of NASCAR's Team Charter Agreement. There are, however, three "Open" entries that will return to the racetrack for the second event of the new season.

After being in contention to win Sunday's DAYTONA 500 inside the final 10 laps of the race, Corey LaJoie will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in the No. 01 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

Both J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod will look to compete in their first events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, after failing to qualify for 'The Great American Race' with NY Racing Team and Live Fast Motorsports, respectively.

The winner of Sunday's DAYTONA 500, William Byron, is once again entered in the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Byron enters Atlanta, a track he's won at twice under the current configuration, looking to become the first driver to start a season with consecutive wins since Matt Kenseth in 2009.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List (Atlanta):

Entry

No.

Driver

Team

1

01

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

2

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

3

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

4

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

5

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

6

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

7

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

8

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

9

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

10

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

11

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

12

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

14

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

15

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

16

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

19

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

20

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

21

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

22

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

23

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

24

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

25

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

27

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

44

JJ Yeley

NY Racing

29

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

31

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

32

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

33

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

34

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

35

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

36

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

37

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

38

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

39

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

