39 Drivers Entered in NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta
On Monday, NASCAR officially revealed the entry list for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second points-paying event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
There are a total of 39 teams entered in Sunday's 400-mile contest from the superspeedway-adjacent facility just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. With the max field for any given NASCAR Cup Series field set at 40, no drivers will fail to qualify for the event.
36 of those teams are guaranteed to be in every NASCAR Cup Series event this season courtesy of NASCAR's Team Charter Agreement. There are, however, three "Open" entries that will return to the racetrack for the second event of the new season.
After being in contention to win Sunday's DAYTONA 500 inside the final 10 laps of the race, Corey LaJoie will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in the No. 01 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.
Both J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod will look to compete in their first events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, after failing to qualify for 'The Great American Race' with NY Racing Team and Live Fast Motorsports, respectively.
The winner of Sunday's DAYTONA 500, William Byron, is once again entered in the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Byron enters Atlanta, a track he's won at twice under the current configuration, looking to become the first driver to start a season with consecutive wins since Matt Kenseth in 2009.
2025 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List (Atlanta):
Entry
No.
Driver
Team
1
01
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
2
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
3
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
4
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
5
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
6
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
7
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
8
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
9
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
10
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
11
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
12
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
14
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
15
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
16
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
19
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
20
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
21
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
22
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
23
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
24
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
25
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
27
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
44
JJ Yeley
NY Racing
29
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
31
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
32
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
33
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
34
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
35
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
36
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
37
78
BJ McLeod
Live Fast Motorsports
38
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
39
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing