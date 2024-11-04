39 on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway -- the 36th and final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
With 40 drivers permitted to start each event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, there will not be any drivers or organizations making the long-winded trip back to Charlotte, North Carolina following Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.
Ryan Blaney, winner of last weekend's XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, will be chasing his second consecutive championship in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. Menards will serve as the primary sponsor of the entry.
Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang), William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE) are the other three drivers battling it out for the title, as part of the Championship 4.
Notables in the field for Sunday's 312-lap contest at Phoenix Raceway include Kaz Grala, who will return to the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing, as well as Derek Kraus. who will make his sixth start of the year in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing.
NY Racing will field the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for NY Racing, Chad Finchum will return to the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for MBM Motorsports, one of the two Open Entries in the field for Sunday's event. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will be the other, driving the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
15
16
Derek Kraus
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
17
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
21
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
22
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
23
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
25
38
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
26
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
44
JJ Yeley
NY Racing
30
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
33
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
34
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
35
66
Chad Finchum(i)
MBM Motorsports
36
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
37
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
38
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
39
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing