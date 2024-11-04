Racing America Logo

39 on Entry List for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix

There are 39 drivers on the entry list for the final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign at Phoenix Raceway.

There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway -- the 36th and final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

With 40 drivers permitted to start each event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, there will not be any drivers or organizations making the long-winded trip back to Charlotte, North Carolina following Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.

Ryan Blaney, winner of last weekend's XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, will be chasing his second consecutive championship in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. Menards will serve as the primary sponsor of the entry.

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang), William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE) are the other three drivers battling it out for the title, as part of the Championship 4.

Notables in the field for Sunday's 312-lap contest at Phoenix Raceway include Kaz Grala, who will return to the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing, as well as Derek Kraus. who will make his sixth start of the year in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing.

NY Racing will field the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for NY Racing, Chad Finchum will return to the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for MBM Motorsports, one of the two Open Entries in the field for Sunday's event. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will be the other, driving the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

15

16

Derek Kraus

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

17

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

21

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

22

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

23

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

25

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

26

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

44

JJ Yeley

NY Racing

30

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

33

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

34

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

35

66

Chad Finchum(i)

MBM Motorsports

36

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

37

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

38

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

39

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

