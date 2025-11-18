Aaron's Expanding Relationship with Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has put together a multi-race, multi-year sponsorship extension with Aaron’s Rent-to-Own, which will see the brand with iconic roots planted in NASCAR continue its support of the organization through the 2027 campaign.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron’s is a leading provider of rent-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods with nearly 1,200 locations in 47 states and Canada.

The brand, which initially joined forces with Front Row Motorsports at the beginning of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, will be expanding its presence on-board the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Zane Smith, to a total of 11 events in 2026.

Between drivers Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, Aaron’s adorned a Front Row Motorsports entry in nine NASCAR Cup Series events in 2025, with a best finish of seventh coming at EchoPark Speedway in June.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith, furthering our legacy in the NASCAR community. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to providing accessible rent-to-own solutions but also fuels our efforts to connect with fans across the country," said Cory Miller, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We look forward to an exhilarating season and are proud to support Zane and the No. 38 team as we race towards victory."

Aaron’s will have its 2026 sponsorship campaign begin with the second race of the season at EchoPark Speedway (February 22). The blue, white, and green No. 38 Ford Mustang will return to the racetrack at Circuit of The Americas (March 1), Phoenix (March 8), Bristol (April 12), Talladega (April 26), Michigan (June 7), EchoPark (July 12), Richmond (August 15), Daytona (August 29), Bristol (September 19), and the Charlotte ROVAL (October 11).

"The team and I are excited to have Aaron's back with us, and in a bigger capacity too," said Zane Smith. "We had some solid runs with them on the car in 2025, and I know there will be more to come in 2026. Hopefully we can get Lucky Dog in Victory Lane."

Smith, a native of Huntington Beach, California, just finished his second full-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first with Front Row Motorsports in the No. 38. The 26-year-old driver collected a season-best third-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in September, and a total of five top-10 finishes – including a ninth at Phoenix and seventh at Atlanta with Aaron’s on-board his NASCAR Cup Series entry.

Aaron’s will kick off its sponsorship campaign at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, February 22, and will continue at Circuit of The Americas on March 1. Smith is a two-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race-winner at the Austin, Texas-based road course.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at EchoPark Speedway will take place Sunday, February 22 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Recommended Articles: