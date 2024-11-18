Adam Alexander, Steve Letarte Join Dale Jr. in TNT, Prime Booths for 2025
Adam Alexander and Steve Letarte will join Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast team for both TNT Sports and Amazon's Prime Video in 2025, the networks confirmed in separate announcements on Monday.
Alexander, Letarte, and Earnhardt, Jr. will begin their 10-race broadcast window in the middle portion of the NASCAR Cup Series campaign with Prime Video's first-ever NASCAR event, the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend. Between the two networks, this three-person broadcast panel will broadcast the season through the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Jared Stacy, Director of Global Live Sports Production for Prime Video: "We are thrilled to welcome Dale [Earnhardt, Jr.], Steve [Letarte], and Adam [Alexander] as official members of the Prime Video family. We are excited for this group to bring their collective experience, passion, and credibility to NASCAR fans as we begin our coverage next season."
Craig Berry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at TNT Sports: “We are excited to welcome Adam and Steve to the TNT Sports family, joining Dale in the booth to give racing fans a thoughtful, entertaining, and engaging experience. Their passion and knowledge for the sport, delivered in a more conversational format, will create a compelling narrative for each race and enhance the coverage for viewers as NASCAR returns to our platforms next year.”
Alexander is a veteran broadcaster in the motorsports industry, in which time he's worked for networks such as the Motor Racing Network (MRN), NASCAR on TNT, SPEED Channel, and FOX Sports, both in pit reporting and play-by-play roles. Most recently, Alexander was play-by-play announcer for Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series coverage, and was co-host of NASCAR Race Hub on FS1.
“I’m very excited to return to TNT Sports as they renew their coverage of NASCAR,” said Alexander. “I have great respect for Dale and Steve and look forward to calling races with them.”
Letarte joins both networks as an analyst, offering insight from his more than a decade as a motorsports commentator, and more than 20 years as a crew member and crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports. Letarte spent five years as crew chief for Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 team, achieving 10 wins during his tenure and later led the No. 88, driven by Earnhardt Jr. from 2010 to 2014.
"I am excited to be a part of Amazon Prime’s coverage of NASCAR. As a sports fan, I have really enjoyed Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage and believe that the same creative approach will be great for the NASCAR fan,” Steve Letarte shared on joining the Prime Video booth.
As previously announced, 15-time Most Popular Driver Award winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will be part of both the TNT Sports and Amazon Prime broadcast rosters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
“It’s so nostalgic to see TNT Sports return to NASCAR,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I enjoyed watching their coverage back in the day. I’m looking forward to being a part of the team and working with Adam (Alexander) and (Steve) Letarte.”
“I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entry into NASCAR,” Earnhardt, Jr. also stated. “It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fan base yet another way to watch the sport and to be a part of the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans.”
Prime Video will broadcast its first NASCAR event on Sunday. May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Events broadcasted on the streaming service include Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway.
TNT Sports will have a five-race broadcast window starting Saturday June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and inlucind events at the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.