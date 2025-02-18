AirMedCare Network to Sponsor Corey LaJoie's No. 01 at Atlanta
AirMedCare Network, a division of Global Medical Response and America's largest air ambulance membership network, has partnered with NASCAR Cup Series team Rick Ware Racing for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The company will serve as a primary partner for Corey LaJoie and the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the second points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the season, which will take place on Saturday, February 23 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and MRN..
"We've been a partner of Corey's for several years now, and we're looking forward to seeing him carry the colors of AirMedCare Network this weekend at Atlanta," said Matt Muse, Vice President of Membership Sales for AirMedCare Network. "Corey has been a great advocate for AMCN's air ambulance membership program, and this opportunity at Atlanta provides an excellent platform for us to tell our story and explain the member benefits for AirMedCare Network."
AirMedCare Network membership brings financial peace of mind. For $99 per year, an entire household can be protected. In the event of a serious medical emergency, AirMedCare Network's air ambulance providers transport everyone in need of care, regardless of membership status or ability to pay. Members have the added benefit of no out-of-pocket costs associated with their transport when flown by a network provider. Another benefit of an air ambulance membership with AirMedCare Network is its expansive reach, with more than 320 locations across 38 states.
“AirMedCare Network has been a NASCAR partner for several years and we’ve been working with them to help grow their membership,” LaJoie said. “Atlanta marks AirMedCare Network’s first race as a primary partner, and we’re proud to be a part of their expanded marketing efforts in NASCAR.”
LaJoie, who had a shot to win last Sunday's DAYTONA 500 inside the race's final 10 laps, is also a good bet at Atlanta Motor Speedway, considering his track record at the newly-reconfigured superspeedway racetrack. In six races on the new layour, LaJoie has scored four top-15 finishes, including a pair of top-fives.
“Atlanta is probably one of the most mentally and physically exhausting races because the track’s banked a lot, you’re pulling a lot of G’s in the middle of the corner, and it’s a chess match trying to position yourself in the right spot at the right time,” LaJoie said. “And the physical load on your body is one of the highest on the schedule, so it’s definitely a test of your mental and physical acuity.”
LaJoie will return to the racetrack for his second start of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, as he continues his partial schedule with Rick Ware Racing in the Stacking Pennies Performance-branded No. 01.