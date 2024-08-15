AJ Allmendinger Returning to Kaulig Racing's Cup Program in 2025
AJ Allmendinger will return to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2025, piloting one of the Chevrolet Camaros for Kaulig Racing, the team confirmed via a social media post on Thursday.
This season, Allmendinger is driving a Kaulig Racing entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he's spent three of the last four seasons competing for a championship in the second-tier series. The 42-year-old driver has been with the Matt Kaulig-owned operation since 2019, collecting 17 victories -- two Cup Series wins and 15 Xfinity Series wins.
In addition to his full-time campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has also run a partial schedule at NASCAR's top-level, running 10 events in the No. 16 Chevrolet, splitting the entry with several other drivers -- Ty Dillon, Derek Kraus, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Josh Williams.
During his last full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level, in 2023, Allmendinger recorded a victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL, as well as four top-five and seven top-10 results, finishing the 36-race campaign 21st in NASCAR Cup Series point standings.
The Los Gatos, California-native has recorded Kaulig Racing's two victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, the first coming while the organization was still part-time in the Cup Series, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Road Course in 2020.
After 20 of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, Allmendinger sits sixth-place in regular-season point standings, on the strength of three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes, boasting an average finish of 13.9 on the season.
In the 42-year-old driver's NASCAR Cup Series events run this season, Allmendinger has recorded three finishes of sixth-place, in events at Daytona International Speedway, Circuit of The Americas (COTA), and Sonoma Raceway.
Allmendinger's return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series fills one of two seats at NASCAR's top level for the organization, which also fields multiple full-time entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Additional announcements regarding the sponsorship roster and personnel for Allmendinger's No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro next season will come at a later date.