Alex Bowman Walks Away From Massive Head-On Impact at Michigan
Alex Bowman notched his third DNF and seventh finish of 27th or worse over his last nine races, but that statistic wasn't the main focus after the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet took one of the hardest shots you'll see all season in Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
After Bowman's car was sent dead right in a chain-reaction multi-car incident in Turn 2 on Lap 67 of the event and the driver slammed head-on into the outside SAFER Barrier. The impact was so severe that the rear tires of his race car lifted off the ground during the impact.
At the moment of Bowman's impact, his points position, his latest rough-luck finish, none of that mattered one iota. The only thing that mattered was the safety of Bowman.
Fortunately, as Bowman's car skidded to a halt, the driver was able to put down the window net on his No. 48 Chevrolet, which is a sign from drivers to the AMR Safety team that they are relatively uninjured after a crash. Bowman would incredibly climb from his car, and walk to the ambulance.
After the customary trip to the infield care center, Bowman said he didn't even see the crash coming as it all unfolded so fast.
"I mean, it happened so fast, I didn't even see them," Bowman explained. "I didn't know who hit me until I saw the video, right? But it's always turbulent in 300th, it's crazy back there. It gets wild, but that's part of racing; it's wild all throughout the field. Unfortunately, the further back you get, the less downforce the cars have, and the dirtier air situations you're in, and the worse everyone's stuff drives. So, stuff like that tends to happen."
Bowman would go on to say that the crash was the hardest hit of his stock car racing career.
"Yeah, I mean, I feel okay. It was the biggest hit I've ever taken in a stock car by a mile," Bowman said. "But, head-on into the wall at Michigan, it's going to be that way."
Fortunately, Bowman was able to walk away from the massive impact, and regardless of how the point situation looks after Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, at least he'll live to race another day.
There was a time in NASCAR history, where that wouldn't have been the case after a hit like the one Bowman took on Sunday.