All-Pro Auto Reconditioning Signs Long-Term Deal with Hendrick, Byron
All-Pro Auto Reconditioning, a leader in the automotive cosmetic appearance services industry, will join forces with Hendrick Motorsports and two-time DAYTONA 500 winner William Byron in a long-term sponsorship agreement.
The brand is set to further expand upon its relationship with the championship-winning organization this season, after signing an agreement last February to serve as a full-season associate of the No. 24 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.
In 2025, All-Pro will be serving as a two-race primary sponsor of Byron, who currently leads the regular-season point standings over teammate Kyle Larson. The company's colors will be on board the No. 24 at the Chicago Street Course (July 6) and at Darlington Raceway (August 31).
The company will then continue to grow its presence with Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron throughout the subsequent years, with the company returning as a two-race primary sponsor in 2026, before expanding to four races in 2027, and six races in 2028, 2029, and 2030.
“From day one, partnering with Hendrick Motorsports has exceeded our expectations,” said Brett Boettcher, chief strategy officer for All-Pro Auto Reconditioning. “This expansion reflects our confidence in the relationship and what it delivers for our brand. Hendrick Motorsports embodies performance, precision, and teamwork – the same values we bring to every customer we serve. As we grow nationally, aligning with William and the iconic No. 24 team will elevate our visibility, deepen customer relationships, and attract top-tier talent to our company. We’re proud to take this next step and excited about the long-term impact it will have on our associates and our partners.”
Byron, the 27-year-old superstar for Hendrick Motorsports, opened the season with his second consecutive win in the DAYTONA 500, and one race short of the midway point of 2025, continues to lead the point standings.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-native is a 14-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and has qualified his No. 24 team into the Championship 4 for the last two seasons, coming up short in the championship fight.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished with All-Pro in such a short time,” Byron said. “They’re a great partner with a shared commitment to performance. Having them become a primary sponsor shows that we’re delivering results, and it means a lot to me and the whole No. 24 team. We’re looking to build on our momentum and put All-Pro up front for years to come.”
In the opening 17 events of the season, Byron has recorded a single victory with seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes, and a whopping 769 laps led -- second only to teammate Kyle Larson. His average finish of 11.4 ranks third best among full-time drivers in 2025.
“It means a lot when a partner believes in what we’re doing and chooses to grow with us,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “The No. 24 team has competed at a high level, and William continues to elevate his role as a driver, a leader, and a spokesperson. All-Pro is expanding the program because it supports business goals, strengthens their connection with customers, and reflects the performance-driven culture they’ve developed. We’re proud of this long-term commitment and can’t wait to see what’s next.”