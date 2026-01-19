Allen Bestwick, Longtime NASCAR Commentator, Joins Trans Am in 2026

As the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli enters its 60th-anniversary season in 2026, the iconic series will have a very familiar voice at the helm of its broadcasts. Allen Bestwick, a respected motorsports play-by-play announcer, has been officially revealed as the lead commentator for Trans Am broadcasts in the upcoming season.

According to a press release from Trans Am, Bestwick will make his debut as the lead commentator in the Trans Am Series' pre-season test at Sebring International Raceway, which kicks off on Wednesday, January 21, at 3:30 PM ET.

"I'm very excited to be part of the team televising Trans Am racing," Bestwick said in a press release. "The history is rich, the cars are awesome beasts, and they race at fun circuits. The paddock is full of great drivers with interesting stories, and I look forward to telling them."

Bestwick, who hails from Newport, RI, will host 12 National Championship races for the TA/GT classes and CUBE 3 architecture TA2 Series at a total of 10 road course facilities in 2026. Bestwick will also call the debut TA Sprint Championship, which will be a five-race battle at four tracks, beginning at the Trans Am Series season-opener at Sebring International Raceway.

When any racing series is looking for a new commentator, without fail, atop the short list of play-by-play talent that fans most want is usually Bestwick, and for good reason.

With 40 years of experience behind the microphone under his belt at racetracks across the country, Bestwick first served as an announcer at Seekonk Speedway at the age of 16. He would later become a play-by-play announcer for the Motor Racing Network, where he would call NASCAR Cup Series events, including the Daytona 500.

In addition to his work with MRN, Bestwick has also served as one of the lead commentators for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, where he has called several Indianapolis 500 events, and he has served as the lead play-by-play man for NASCAR on NBC, TNT, and ESPN. Bestwick has also covered the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, the British Open, and he has proudly interviewed two U.S. presidents.

Needless to say, Bestwick is an excellent hire for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

"I've been a huge fan of Allen for years, and I know he is going to bring a lot to Trans Am," said Trans Am president Andy Lally. "Knowing how enthusiastic he is about this project and understanding his work ethic behind the scenes has me confident that he will inspire an already hardworking crew to create an awesome show for our Trans Am viewers."

The 2026 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season will kick off at Sebring International Raceway in a race weekend that spans from January 21 to the 22nd.

