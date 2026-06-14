Allgaier Aging Like Fine Wine, Takes Fifth Win Of O'Reilly Season

Father time may be undefeated in sports, but two NASCAR National Series drivers are giving him a hell of a run for his money this season.

Denny Hamlin, who took the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, and Justin Allgaier, who claimed his fifth victory of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, are pushing past the expected performance dip from drivers over the age of 40.

And for Allgaier, he's putting together possibly the best season of his illustrious 33-win O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career. He continued it with his fifth win of the season Saturday at Pocono, a win that marked his first ever at the 2.5-mile triangular track in Long Pond, PA. After a burnout celebration on the frontstretch, Allgaier thanked William Byron for shoving him past the compeition on the final restart of the MillerTech Battery 250.

“First of all, I’ve got to say a huge thank you to William Byron. Because without his shove at the end of the race, it was probably game over,” Allgaier said.

Allgaier would cross the finish line ahead of Brent Crews, the top Rookie of the Year contender this season, for the win by a margin of 0.607 seconds, which allowed the JR Motorsports driver to tie his own personal mark for most wins in a season.

He has 16 races left to push past that mark. Allgaier didn't just eclipse the age of 40. He also had to start over with a brand new crew chief, Andrew Overstreet, this season when Jim Pohlman left the No. 7 team to pursue a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief role at Richard Childress Racing.

Despite age, and massive organizational changes, Allgaier continues to get better and better.

“This season has been special,” Allgaier stated. “And Andrew Overstreet and this whole 7 team, this pit crew right here, and just all the effort that goes into it.”

Byron, who gave the race-winning shove to Allgaier on the final restart of the race, would finish third behind Allgaier and Crews.

Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed, a pair of Haas Factory Team teammates would finish a disappointing fourth and fifth after Mayer looked to be the top threat to defeat Allgaier prior to the final restart.

MillerTech Battery 250 Results

1. 7 - Justin Allgaier

2. 19 - Brent Crews

3. 88 - William Byron

4. 41 - Sam Mayer

5. 00 - Sheldon Creed

6. 96 - Anthony Alfredo

7. 32 - Rajah Caruth

8. 20 - Brandon Jones

9. 1 - Connor Zilisch

10. 9 - Carson Kvapil

11. 24 - Harrison Burton

12. 0 - Cole Custer

13. 26 - Dean Thompson

14. 21 - Austin Hill

15. 99 - Parker Retzlaff

16. 51 - Jeremy Clements

17. 54 - Taylor Gray

18. 44 - Brennan Poole

19. 8 - Sammy Smith

20. 31 - Blaine Perkins

21. 18 - William Sawalich

22. 07 - Josh Bilicki

23. 87 - Nick Sanchez

24. 02 - Ryan Ellis

25. 48 - Patrick Staropoli

26. 39 - Ryan Sieg

27. 35 - Carson Ware

28. 27 - Jeb Burton

29. 45 - Lavar Scott

30. 91 - Dexter Bean

31. 38 - Patrick Emerling

32. 28 - Kyle Sieg

33. 92 - Leland Honeyman Jr.

34. 53 - Natalie Decker

35. 42 - Nathan Byrd

36. 55 - Joey Gase

37. 2 - Jesse Love

38. 17 - Corey Day