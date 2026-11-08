Allgaier Takes Second O'Reilly Series Title as Jones Wins at Homestead

On Saturday night, Brandon Jones won the battle, but Justin Allgaier won the war. As the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crossed the finish line to score his second win of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, not far behind him was Allgaier.

As Allgaier successfully crossed the finish line for the final time, credited with a seventh-place finish, the JR Motorsports driver became a two-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. Allgaier was able to take his second series title by a margin of 14 points over Jesse Love, who was defending his 2025 championship.

"It means more than you'll ever know," Allgaier said of the accomplishment. "It's obviously not the finish we wanted, tonight. We wanted to be in Victory Lane, but this team never quits. The effort, the time that they put in. The pit crew did a phenomenal job. The first [championship] was for me. The first one I really enjoyed. This one is for all the men and women that are standing right back here."

Allgaier, who suffered a couple of tire issues throughout the race, was able to weather the storm. And at the end of the day, he did what he needed to do to win the championship.

"Tonight, it was a battle," Allgaier admitted. "The idiot driver knocked the fence down too many times. I told you before the race, I wasn't going to do that, but I did it anyway."

While he made mistakes, Allgaier's body of work over the 2026 season and Chase were enough to help him overcome his shortcomings in Saturday night's championship race.

Carson Kvapil, who looked like he had a shot at the win, and possibly the championship in the closing laps, faded down the stretch, and finished runner-up to Jones, 3.937 seconds behind the race winner.

Brent Crews, the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year, took home a third-place finish in Saturday night's race, and Love, the runner-up driver in the championship fight notched a fourth-place finish to end his season.

Parker Retzlaff, Sheldon Creed, Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race.

Corey Day, who was among the five drivers with a shot at the championship heading into the night, made a critical error on the eighth lap of the race. Day attempted to clear himself in a battle with Rajah Caruth, but he wasn't clear.

Day would make contact with Caruth, and would go hard into the outside wall. In an instant, Day's championship hopes were dashed. He would finish 25 laps down in 34th.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.

Final NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings

1. Justin Allgaier, 2,477

2. Jesse Love, -14

3. Carson Kvapil, -28

4. Sheldon Creed, -33

5. Corey Day, -61

6. Sam Mayer, -90

7. Sammy Smith, -125

8. Brandon Jones, -163

9. Taylor Gray, -177

10. Austin Hill, -196

11. Parker Retzlaff, -214

12. Rajah Caruth, -253

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 20 Brandon Jones (C) 200 61 2 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 200 44 3 19 Brent Crews # 200 44 4 2 Jesse Love (C) 200 49 5 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 200 37 6 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 200 50 7 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 200 41 8 21 Austin Hill (C) 200 42 9 41 Sam Mayer (C) 200 48 10 18 William Sawalich 200 28 11 28 Kyle Sieg 200 26 12 39 Ryan Sieg 199 25 13 53 Will Rodgers 199 24 14 54 Taylor Gray (C) 199 23 15 8 Sammy Smith (C) 199 23 16 87 Nick Sanchez (i) 199 0 17 48 Patrick Staropoli # 198 20 18 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 198 19 19 96 Anthony Alfredo 198 18 20 92 Josh Williams 198 17 21 45 Lavar Scott # 198 16 22 27 Jeb Burton 197 15 23 24 Harrison Burton 197 14 24 50 Preston Pardus 197 13 25 51 Jeremy Clements 197 12 26 55 Joey Gase 196 11 27 44 Brennan Poole 196 10 28 31 Blaine Perkins 196 9 29 02 Ryan Ellis 195 8 30 07 Josh Bilicki 195 7 31 32 Andrew Patterson 195 6 32 42 Brad Perez 195 5 33 26 Dean Thompson 190 4 34 17 Corey Day (C) 175 3 35 47 Dawson Cram 149 2 36 91 Mason Maggio 95 1 37 0 Garrett Smithley 71 1 38 38 JJ Yeley 58 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points