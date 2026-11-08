Allgaier Takes Second O'Reilly Series Title as Jones Wins at Homestead
On Saturday night, Brandon Jones won the battle, but Justin Allgaier won the war. As the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crossed the finish line to score his second win of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, not far behind him was Allgaier.
As Allgaier successfully crossed the finish line for the final time, credited with a seventh-place finish, the JR Motorsports driver became a two-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. Allgaier was able to take his second series title by a margin of 14 points over Jesse Love, who was defending his 2025 championship.
"It means more than you'll ever know," Allgaier said of the accomplishment. "It's obviously not the finish we wanted, tonight. We wanted to be in Victory Lane, but this team never quits. The effort, the time that they put in. The pit crew did a phenomenal job. The first [championship] was for me. The first one I really enjoyed. This one is for all the men and women that are standing right back here."
Allgaier, who suffered a couple of tire issues throughout the race, was able to weather the storm. And at the end of the day, he did what he needed to do to win the championship.
"Tonight, it was a battle," Allgaier admitted. "The idiot driver knocked the fence down too many times. I told you before the race, I wasn't going to do that, but I did it anyway."
While he made mistakes, Allgaier's body of work over the 2026 season and Chase were enough to help him overcome his shortcomings in Saturday night's championship race.
Carson Kvapil, who looked like he had a shot at the win, and possibly the championship in the closing laps, faded down the stretch, and finished runner-up to Jones, 3.937 seconds behind the race winner.
Brent Crews, the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year, took home a third-place finish in Saturday night's race, and Love, the runner-up driver in the championship fight notched a fourth-place finish to end his season.
Parker Retzlaff, Sheldon Creed, Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race.
Corey Day, who was among the five drivers with a shot at the championship heading into the night, made a critical error on the eighth lap of the race. Day attempted to clear himself in a battle with Rajah Caruth, but he wasn't clear.
Day would make contact with Caruth, and would go hard into the outside wall. In an instant, Day's championship hopes were dashed. He would finish 25 laps down in 34th.
*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.
Final NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings
1. Justin Allgaier, 2,477
2. Jesse Love, -14
3. Carson Kvapil, -28
4. Sheldon Creed, -33
5. Corey Day, -61
6. Sam Mayer, -90
7. Sammy Smith, -125
8. Brandon Jones, -163
9. Taylor Gray, -177
10. Austin Hill, -196
11. Parker Retzlaff, -214
12. Rajah Caruth, -253
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
20
Brandon Jones (C)
200
61
2
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
200
44
3
19
Brent Crews #
200
44
4
2
Jesse Love (C)
200
49
5
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
200
37
6
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
200
50
7
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
200
41
8
21
Austin Hill (C)
200
42
9
41
Sam Mayer (C)
200
48
10
18
William Sawalich
200
28
11
28
Kyle Sieg
200
26
12
39
Ryan Sieg
199
25
13
53
Will Rodgers
199
24
14
54
Taylor Gray (C)
199
23
15
8
Sammy Smith (C)
199
23
16
87
Nick Sanchez (i)
199
0
17
48
Patrick Staropoli #
198
20
18
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
198
19
19
96
Anthony Alfredo
198
18
20
92
Josh Williams
198
17
21
45
Lavar Scott #
198
16
22
27
Jeb Burton
197
15
23
24
Harrison Burton
197
14
24
50
Preston Pardus
197
13
25
51
Jeremy Clements
197
12
26
55
Joey Gase
196
11
27
44
Brennan Poole
196
10
28
31
Blaine Perkins
196
9
29
02
Ryan Ellis
195
8
30
07
Josh Bilicki
195
7
31
32
Andrew Patterson
195
6
32
42
Brad Perez
195
5
33
26
Dean Thompson
190
4
34
17
Corey Day (C)
175
3
35
47
Dawson Cram
149
2
36
91
Mason Maggio
95
1
37
0
Garrett Smithley
71
1
38
38
JJ Yeley
58
1
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie