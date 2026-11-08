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Allgaier Takes Second O'Reilly Series Title as Jones Wins at Homestead

Justin Allgaier claimed his second NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with a seventh-place finish on Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Toby Christie|
NASCAR O’Reilly Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) during the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NASCAR O’Reilly Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) during the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday night, Brandon Jones won the battle, but Justin Allgaier won the war. As the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crossed the finish line to score his second win of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, not far behind him was Allgaier.

As Allgaier successfully crossed the finish line for the final time, credited with a seventh-place finish, the JR Motorsports driver became a two-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. Allgaier was able to take his second series title by a margin of 14 points over Jesse Love, who was defending his 2025 championship.

"It means more than you'll ever know," Allgaier said of the accomplishment. "It's obviously not the finish we wanted, tonight. We wanted to be in Victory Lane, but this team never quits. The effort, the time that they put in. The pit crew did a phenomenal job. The first [championship] was for me. The first one I really enjoyed. This one is for all the men and women that are standing right back here."

Allgaier, who suffered a couple of tire issues throughout the race, was able to weather the storm. And at the end of the day, he did what he needed to do to win the championship.

"Tonight, it was a battle," Allgaier admitted. "The idiot driver knocked the fence down too many times. I told you before the race, I wasn't going to do that, but I did it anyway."

While he made mistakes, Allgaier's body of work over the 2026 season and Chase were enough to help him overcome his shortcomings in Saturday night's championship race.

Carson Kvapil, who looked like he had a shot at the win, and possibly the championship in the closing laps, faded down the stretch, and finished runner-up to Jones, 3.937 seconds behind the race winner.

Brent Crews, the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year, took home a third-place finish in Saturday night's race, and Love, the runner-up driver in the championship fight notched a fourth-place finish to end his season.

Parker Retzlaff, Sheldon Creed, Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race.

Corey Day, who was among the five drivers with a shot at the championship heading into the night, made a critical error on the eighth lap of the race. Day attempted to clear himself in a battle with Rajah Caruth, but he wasn't clear.

Day would make contact with Caruth, and would go hard into the outside wall. In an instant, Day's championship hopes were dashed. He would finish 25 laps down in 34th.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.

Final NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings

1. Justin Allgaier, 2,477
2. Jesse Love, -14
3. Carson Kvapil, -28
4. Sheldon Creed, -33
5. Corey Day, -61
6. Sam Mayer, -90
7. Sammy Smith, -125
8. Brandon Jones, -163
9. Taylor Gray, -177
10. Austin Hill, -196
11. Parker Retzlaff, -214
12. Rajah Caruth, -253

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

20

Brandon Jones (C)

200

61

2

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

200

44

3

19

Brent Crews #

200

44

4

2

Jesse Love (C)

200

49

5

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

200

37

6

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

200

50

7

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

200

41

8

21

Austin Hill (C)

200

42

9

41

Sam Mayer (C)

200

48

10

18

William Sawalich

200

28

11

28

Kyle Sieg

200

26

12

39

Ryan Sieg

199

25

13

53

Will Rodgers

199

24

14

54

Taylor Gray (C)

199

23

15

8

Sammy Smith (C)

199

23

16

87

Nick Sanchez (i)

199

0

17

48

Patrick Staropoli #

198

20

18

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

198

19

19

96

Anthony Alfredo

198

18

20

92

Josh Williams

198

17

21

45

Lavar Scott #

198

16

22

27

Jeb Burton

197

15

23

24

Harrison Burton

197

14

24

50

Preston Pardus

197

13

25

51

Jeremy Clements

197

12

26

55

Joey Gase

196

11

27

44

Brennan Poole

196

10

28

31

Blaine Perkins

196

9

29

02

Ryan Ellis

195

8

30

07

Josh Bilicki

195

7

31

32

Andrew Patterson

195

6

32

42

Brad Perez

195

5

33

26

Dean Thompson

190

4

34

17

Corey Day (C)

175

3

35

47

Dawson Cram

149

2

36

91

Mason Maggio

95

1

37

0

Garrett Smithley

71

1

38

38

JJ Yeley

58

1

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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