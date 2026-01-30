AM Racing Resurrects O'Reilly Team; Says SPS Deal Wasn't Finalized

Well, it appears that AM Racing's absence from the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is going to be pretty short-lived. On Friday, in a statement posted to social media, the previously-defunct organization confirmed its return to the second-tier series in 2026.

The confirmation comes less than two weeks before 'Speedweeks' at Daytona International Speedway, where the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Series tackles 'The World Center of Racing' on Saturday, February 14.

However, the public address comes with some confusion, after it was announced in November that AM had been acquired by ARCA Menards Series team Sigma Performance Services.

"In November of 2025, an acquisition of AM Racing was announced. While the transaction was ultimately not finalized, AM Racing will move forward independently and remain committed to competition in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series."

AM Racing says that it will be building upon its existing foundation in NASCAR's second-tier division for the upcoming season, and will have driver and team announcements coming at a later date.

In 2025, AM Racing fielded the No. 25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Harrison Burton, in which the NASCAR Cup Series race-winner brought the organization to the post-season for the first time in its short history. After an impressive underdog run last season, though, the team elected to shut its doors -- morphing into Sigma Performance Services.

As of the time of this announcement, it appears as if the major points of the transition from AM Racing to Sigma Performance Services had been completed, with a new pit box completely wrapped, and the team's social media accounts completely decked out in new branding.

AM Racing has been in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series since 2023, fielding a variety of entries for several drivers; including Brett Moffitt and Hailie Deegan. In 99 starts in the second-tier series, the organization collected three top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes -- the best finish of which was a third at Rockingham Speedway.

As of the time of this story being published, Sigma Performance Services has not made any indication of what its plans are for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, if the team even has any. Should the team comment, that will be added to this story as an update.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign begins Saturday, February 14 at 5:00 PM ET on The CW, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, from Daytona International Speedway.

