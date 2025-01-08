Amazon's Prime Video Sponsoring Chase Elliott in Three Races
Amazon’s Prime Video, NASCAR’s first fully direct-to-consumer media partner, is beginning its new NASCAR Cup Series broadcast rights deal with a splash.
For the first time, Amazon is venturing into the world of NASCAR sponsorship, partnering with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning organization Hendrick Motorsports as part of a three-year agreement.
The company will adorn the No. 9 Chevrolet, driven by seven-time NMPA Most Popular Driver Award winner Chase Elliott, in three NASCAR Cup Series events during the 2025, 2026, and 2027 campaigns.
"We’re thrilled to work with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase as we begin our NASCAR coverage in 2025,” said Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video. "It represents an exciting extension of our new NASCAR relationship. Chase is a wildly popular, championship-winning driver, and we can’t wait to see the No. 9 Prime Video team in action as we approach our streaming debut."
In 2025, Prime Video will debut at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, followed by events at Kansas Speedway on May 11 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.
These three events all lead into a five-race stretch where Amazon Prime will have exclusive broadcast rights to the NASCAR Cup Series, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
"Welcoming Prime Video to our team is a proud moment," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "They’ve committed to our sport in a big way and are taking an innovative approach to delivering world-class broadcasts and content to our fans. Hendrick Motorsports is ready to support their efforts, and we look forward to building something special together over the next three years."
In addition to its five events, Prime Video will also have practice and qualifying sessions for the majority of the first half of the season, excluding the Busch Clash, Duels at Daytona, Daytona 500, and NASCAR All-Star Race.
"It's great to see Prime Video come into NASCAR and now join us at Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 9 team," Elliott said. "They’re leaders in entertainment and technology, and I think that’s a perfect fit on a lot of levels. Seeing a fresh perspective on our sport is cool, and I’m happy to be a part of the effort and have their support."
Elliott is a 19-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and the series’ 2020 champion. Last season, with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway, the driver secured his eighth berth into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.