Anthony Alfredo to Attempt Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports
Anthony Alfredo, who became the Cinderella Story of the 2024 Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports, will reprise his role as the driver of the team's No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 2025 edition of The Great American Race.
On Thursday, the race team announced the return of Alfredo, who will receive primary sponsorship from Fortify Building Solutions for the effort.
“We are thrilled to have Anthony Alfredo back behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet and are very honored to continue the relationship we have started with Fortify Building Solutions," Amie Beard-Deja executive vice president of Beard Motorsports stated. "To have that brand continue its support of Beard Motorsports means a lot.”
Alfredo, 25, is honored to once again pilot the No. 62 entry in the Daytona 500.
“The NASCAR Cup Series is the goal for every driver that goes the NASCAR route,” Alfredo said in the release. “The Beards gave me this chance to race for them last year and I couldn’t be happier to be back competing with them again in 2025. They are such a great family and the team does a great job bringing fast cars to the track. We learned a lot together in 2024 and I think it will be a difference-maker for us going into this season."
The Connecticut native is also excited to partner with Fortify Building Solutions as his family has a personal connection with that industry.
“And to further this relationship with Fortify Building Solutions is an amazing opportunity. It’s a relationship that means a lot to me, given my family’s background in the metal building construction industry," Alfredo explained. "As the brand expands nationally through local storefronts, it’s providing faster service to the communities they serve without losing the personal touch. I think we have a great opportunity to do some amazing things to promote the speed and service their customers can expect.”
Last season, Alfredo turned heads as he cranked out the fastest qualifying time of any of the "Open" teams vying for a starting position in last year's Daytona 500, which locked him into the field for the event. In the race, Alfredo competed admirably but was swept up in a late-race crash, which resulted in a 27th-place finish in the Daytona 500.
Alfredo backed up the speed shown in the Daytona 500 with a sixth-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway in April.
In all, Alfredo, who was a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor with Front Row Motorsports in 2021, competed in three NASCAR Cup Series events for the Beard Motorsports team in 2024 while he competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Our Motorsports.
Darren Shaw, the longtime crew chief for the Beard Motorsports team is set to return for the 2025 season. The team, which typically fields an entry in four NASCAR Cup Series events annually, will announce the remainder of its plans for the 2025 season at a later date.