Anthony Alfredo, Wife Emily, Welcome Daughter Everleigh Grace Alfredo

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Anthony Alfredo and his wife, Emily, welcomed their first child into the world last week, a daughter with the name Everleigh Grace Alfredo. The couple confirmed their fantastic news on social media Sunday, November 30.

“This is the greatest blessing from God. Thank you, Jesus, for a healthy mother and child. So much to be thankful for,” the social media post from Alfredo reads. Everleigh Grace Alfredo was born on Tuesday, November 25, weighed in at eight pounds and four ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

Everleigh Grace Alfredo

Born November 25, 2025

8 lbs 4 oz and 21”



This is the greatest blessing from God 🙏 Thank you Jesus for a healthy mother and child. So much to be thankful for. pic.twitter.com/hsfmUtLAkC — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) November 30, 2025

The couple got married in January of 2024, and more than a year later, in June 2025, confirmed that they were expecting their first child together, due in December.

Alfredo, 26, is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (which up until the end of this season was known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series). The Connecticut-native also competes part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, running a pair of events this season in the No. 62 Chevrolet for family-owned team, Beard Motorsports.

Throughout his time in NASCAR’s second-tier division, Alfredo has made a total of 151 starts for various organizations including Young’s Motorsports, Our Motorsports, BJ McLeod Motorsports, and Richard Childress Racing. That has resulted in a stat line including five top-five results and 23 top-10 finishes, plus a pole position at Portland International Raceway.

Alfredo has a pair of third-place finishes as his career-best in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, one at Texas with Richard Childress Racing in 2020, and another at Talladega with Our Motorsports in 2024.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut-native has also recorded 43 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series – including a full-time campaign in 2021 driving the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports. During his time at NASCAR’s highest level, Alfredo recorded a pair of top-10 finishes, both at Talladega Superspeedway, the best of which was a sixth in the Spring of 2024 with Beard Motorsports.

Alfredo spent last season running full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Young’s Motorsports in the No. 42 Chevrolet. At this time, it’s unconfirmed whether he will return to the driver’s seat of that entry for the 2026 campaign.

The long-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver is the latest to join the "New Dad Club" during the off-season, after 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna, also welcomed their first child during the off-season, a son named Charley Bennett Blaney.

