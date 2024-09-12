Arby's Brand to Be Featured on MBM Motorsports Entry in Bass Pro Shops Night Race
AES Restaurant Group, the 2019 Arby's Franchisee of The Year, is backing Josh Bilicki and NASCAR Cup Series team MBM Motorsports in next Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the team announced Thursday.
The infamous brand, touted as the second-largest sandwich restaurant in the world, will be plastered on the No. 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the 500-lap showdown from the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21.
This particular partnership was made possible by AES Restaurants, which proudly operates 187 different Arby's restaurants across the United States, spanning from Montana to Florida.
Two decades ago, in 2004, AES Restaurant Group started out with six Arby's locations in Indiana, before rapidly growing with the purchasing, remodeling, and opening of several new restaurants over the last several years.
“We are so excited to partner with Josh [Bilicki] to support the Bristol community at one of the biggest races of the year. Coming off of an exciting NHRA US National title, we couldn’t be happier to be a part of the NASCAR series and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said John Wade, CEO of AES Restaurant Group.
Josh Bilicki, the driver of the No. 66 Arby's Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will be making his 99th NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native partnered with the organization earlier in the season at the Chicago Street Course, and now, the 29-year-old is returning to the team for his fourth race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I’m very thankful to represent AES Restaurant Group and Arby’s at one of NASCAR’s most iconic races of the year, the Bristol night race,” said Bilicki. “MBM Motorsports and I had a respectable run at our last Cup race in Chicago, so I’m looking forward to carrying the momentum to the Last Great Colosseum and serving up the meats with Arby’s."
MBM Motorsports has fielded the No. 66 Ford Mustang in eight NASCAR Cup Series events this season, continuing a diverse racing effort that has also included starts in the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series in 2024. Bilicki is responsible for the organization's best Cup Series result of the season, a 28th-place finish at the Chicago Street Course.
“I love going to Bristol. My biggest win as a driver was there in the 1997 NASCAR All-Pro Series. I have had some of my best races as a driver and as an owner in Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup at this track,” said Long. “I believe we will race well. Arby’s and [Josh] Bilicki are a solid combination to pair up with. The track may throw teams another tire challenge like in the spring race. We are preparing for it.”
Carl Long, the owner of MBM Motorsports, has been a jack-of-all-trades throughout the last decade, providing opportunities in one of the most diverse racing programs in the sport.
“I have to end my comments here, my Beef ‘n Cheddar with curly fries is ready here in the Arby’s drive-thru!”
Bilicki will hit the racetrack for the first time in the No. 66 Arby's Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Friday, September 20, for practice and qualifying, with the event taking place on Saturday, Setpember 21 at 7:30 PM ET on USA Network.