Arby's to Partner with Rick Ware Racing, Cody Ware in 12 Races
Arby's, the largest sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand in the world, has partnered with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and will be featured across its teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.
“RWR provides Arby’s with a high-profile platform to engage both our customers and franchisees in an exciting and meaningful way,” Baker said. “It’s a high-speed opportunity to fuel fan engagement and reward those who foster great customer experiences.”
The majority of the partnership will be carried out in the NASCAR Cup Series, where Arby's will serve as a 12-race primary sponsor of the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by Cody Ware, starting Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
"We're extremely proud to expand our partnership with Arby's for 2025 and beyond," said Rick Ware, team owner of Rick Ware Racing. "This renewed commitment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and progress we've made as an organization. From the shop to the track, every member of this team has been focused on improving our performance, strengthening our brand, and delivering value to our partners. To have Arby's recognize that effort and invest in an even bigger way speaks volumes to the commitment we'e made to motorsports and the partners who support us. We're ready to build on this momentum and achieve even greater success."
Sandwiched amid Arby's calendar of NASCAR Cup Series events are two NHRA events, including the sport's biggest -- the 71st US Nationals (August 27 to September 1) -- where Rick Ware Racing driver Clay Millican and Arby's are the defending race winners. Millican, a native of Drummonds, Tennessee, will debut Arby's 2025 NHRA livery in his home state in the Thunder Valley Nationals June 6-8 at Bristol Dragway.
“The U.S. Nationals is where our partnership with RWR began, and you couldn’t have scripted it any better,” said Baker. “Clay Millican won and Rick Ware was there, hands-on with his race team. It was eye-opening to see the teamwork, the attention to detail, and the dedication everyone at RWR put into their respective roles. It’s why we partnered with RWR again for the NASCAR Cup Series race last October at Talladega, where Cody Ware put the Arby’s car out front. Both races were on network television, and the excitement it generated among our franchisees was palpable. It was an easy decision to come back with RWR in a much greater capacity in 2025.”
Founded in 1964, Arby's has more than 3,600 restaurants in eight global markets. Part of the Inspire Brands family, Arby's has a presence in every location where NASCAR and NHRA competes, allowing the brand to activate nationally and locally.
The Ambetter Health 400 will take place on Sunday, February 23 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with coverage of the event on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.