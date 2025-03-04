Austin Cindric Honoring NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt with Darlington Throwback
Austin Cindric and Team Penske have unveiled a special throwback paint scheme for next month's NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway -- known widely as NASCAR's annual 'Throwback Weekend'.
Cindric, a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and the 2022 DAYTONA 500 champion, will pilot the No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Goodyear 400, with a paint scheme honoring seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.
The 26-year-old driver revealed the paint scheme on Tuesday afternoon at the South Carolina Governor's Manion, where he was joined by Governor Henry McMaster and Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris.
"There are few names in our sports more recognizable than Earnhardt. The opportunity to pay tribute to a legend, while also recognizing the incredible history of the No. 2 in NASCAR was the goal behind this scheme," said Cindric. "Freightliner has always been an incredible partner for us at Team Penske and played a key role in bringing this vision to life. We've had a lot of fun working through the details, and I hope our car stands out for fans at the track and those tuning in during Darlington Throwback Weekend."
One of three seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, Earnhardt piloted the No. 2 during the 1979 and 1980 NASCAR Winston Cup Series campaigns. Driving an entry owned by Rod Osterlund, Earnhardt earned Rookie of the Year honors in 1979, securing his first win at Bristol. The following season, the legendary NASCAR figure claimed his first championship.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, the No. 2 boasts one of the most prestigious legacies in the sport's history, with 102 wins at NASCAR's top-level -- tied for fourth all-time with the No. 3. More than 100 drivers have piloted the No. 2 throughout NASCAR's 75-plus year history, including Earnhardt, who won six races in the same blue and yellow scheme that Cindric will revive at Darlington.
Four drivers from Team Penske -- Rusty Wallace, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Austin Cindric -- have driven the No. 2 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and have accumulated 81 of those 102 victories.
As Darlington celebrates its 75th anniversary this season this year also marks the 11th annual Throwback Weekend, a tradition that year after years continues to honor NASCAR's rich history.
"Darlington is the perfect place to celebrate NASCAR’s heritage, and this scheme is a fantastic tribute to Dale Earnhardt and the legacy of the No. 2," said Harris. "Throwback Weekend is all about honoring the icons who shaped the sport, and we’re thrilled to see Austin and Team Penske bring this classic look back to life for the fans."
The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway will take place on Sunday, April 6 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.