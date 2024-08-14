Austin Dillon Keeps Richmond Win, Stripped of Playoff Berth; Logano Fined
Roughly 67 hours after the conclusion of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, where Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon crashed two competitors in the final turn to win the race, NASCAR has issued its weekly penalty report. And with the report, NASCAR has drawn a clear line in the sand as to what is acceptable and what is not acceptable when chasing for a race win on the final lap.
Here is a video of the final lap of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Richmond:
In the report, NASCAR has stated that Dillon will officially keep the win at Richmond, the fifth of his NASCAR Cup Series career, on his stat sheet, but the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will not automatically advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by way of his win at Richmond. Likewise, Dillon's team will not advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Owner Championship Playoffs by way of the win in Richmond.
According to NASCAR, Dillon was found to be in violation of Sections 4.4.B&D of the NASCAR Member Conduct and Sections 10.1.A (General Procedure) and 12.3.2.1.B (Eligibility) of the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book.
In addition to being stripped of the Playoff benefits from his win on Sunday night, Dillon and his team have been docked 25 championship points, which drops Dillon, who had moved up to 26th in the standings, to 31st in points.
Additionally, NASCAR has issued a three-race suspension for Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch, who was heard on the team radio instructing Dillon to wreck Denny Hamlin after Dillon had spun Joey Logano from the race lead. Benesch will be eligible to return to his spotting duties after the NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 1.
Following the announcement of the penalties, Richard Childress Racing indicated via a post on its team account on X that it plans to appeal the ruling from NASCAR.
"Richard Childress Racing is very disappointed in NASCAR's penalty against the No. 3 team. We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal," the statement read.
Joey Logano will also be fined $50,000 by the sanctioning body for violating sections 4.4.B&D of the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book (NASCAR Member Conduct). Logano's fine stems from a post-race temper tantrum, where the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang aggressively drove his car down pit road after the race, and nearly hit a group of people standing on pit road, which included Austin Dillon's wife Whitney, their daughter Blaize, and a NASCAR official.
The final note in the NASCAR Weekily Penalty Report Cordell Cahill, who had served as IT Support for the 23XI Racing team, has been reinstated by the sanctioning body following a suspension for a violation of the sport's substance abuse policy in July.