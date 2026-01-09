Austin Hill, Anchor Partner Return to RCR in 2026

Bennett Family of Companies, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry with over five decades of expertise, will continue in its role as the anchor partner for Austin Hill and Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Hill, a 14-time race-winner in NASCAR's second-tier division and the 2023 Regular Season Champion, will return to the organization for a fifth consecutive campaign. The Winston, Georgia-native will once again be paired with Jesse Love, the defending series champion, as a teammate in 2026.

NEWS: @_AustinHill Returns to RCR to Pilot No. 21 @BennettFamilyCo Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/RBTMxDZeAo pic.twitter.com/ekRuAk7zIZ — RCR (@RCRracing) January 9, 2026

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill in 2026,” said Lynette Mathis, vice president of the Bennett Family of Companies. “Bennett customers, drivers, agents, and employees continue to find value in the relationship. We love watching the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet on the track and seeing the sense of community it creates within our company. Our partnership with RCR and Austin Hill continues to reflect the teamwork, performance, and professionalism that define success in both racing and transportation and complex logistics.”

Headquartered in McDonough, Georgia, Bennett Family of Companies provides innovative logistics and transportation services for companies across the United States, with a suite of trucking and specialized logistics services, which range from flatbed and step deck trucking and manufactured housing transport to RV delivery, customs brokerage and warehousing.

Since launching its partnership with Hill and Richard Childress Racing, Bennett has seen steady growth, utilizing their partnership to strengthen customer relationships, highlight core values, emphasize their culture of safety, recruit drivers and develop new business opportunities.

“The Bennett Family of Companies’ long-standing partnership with Richard Childress Racing is a testament to our shared core values, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to the No. 21 team for their fifth consecutive year of partnership,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Bennett has done an exceptional job integrating our racing program into their broader business strategy. We look forward to continuing the momentum we have built over the last four years.”

The 31-year-old driver will look to continue his successful tenure in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026 with Richard Childress Racing, having found notable success on drafting-style racetrack -- breaking records set by NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart in the process.

This past season, Hill locked the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet into the Owner's Championship 4 after winning at Talladega Superspeedway in October -- his fourth win on the season and his 14th since joining the Welcome, North Carolina team.

“We’ve built something special both on and off the track with Bennett Transportation and Logistics,” said Hill. “Thank you to Marcia, Lynette and everyone at Bennett Family of Companies for their partnership and friendship over the years. It means a lot to have their support, as well as the support of Richard Childress, Danny Lawrence and everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines as I continue to grow in my career.”

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin on Saturday, February 14 at Daytona. Coverage will begin at 5:00 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

