Austin Hill Included in 38-Car Entry List for Cup Race at Darlington

Joseph Srigley

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday, NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The event, scheduled for Sunday, April 6, will serve as the eighth race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Entered in Sunday’s 400-mile contest are 38 drivers, two of which are driving for part-time, unchartered teams. Other than those two entries, the remaining 36 are drivers competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

The most notable entry on the list is 12-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Austin Hill, who will make his first start of the season in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Hill captured the victory in last Saturday’s Xfinity event at Martinsville.

Also competing in the Goodyear 500 will be NY Racing Team and JJ Yeley. Yeley, the most experienced driver in NASCAR’s National Series without a victory, will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet for the John Cohen-owned team.

Among the full-timers in the field is Denny Hamlin, who won last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin will drive the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Sport Clips.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Ford

33

Austin Hill (i) *

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

44

JJ Yeley *

NY Racing

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

