Austin Hill Included in 38-Car Entry List for Cup Race at Darlington
On Monday, NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The event, scheduled for Sunday, April 6, will serve as the eighth race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar.
Entered in Sunday’s 400-mile contest are 38 drivers, two of which are driving for part-time, unchartered teams. Other than those two entries, the remaining 36 are drivers competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
The most notable entry on the list is 12-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Austin Hill, who will make his first start of the season in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Hill captured the victory in last Saturday’s Xfinity event at Martinsville.
Also competing in the Goodyear 500 will be NY Racing Team and JJ Yeley. Yeley, the most experienced driver in NASCAR’s National Series without a victory, will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet for the John Cohen-owned team.
Among the full-timers in the field is Denny Hamlin, who won last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin will drive the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE with sponsorship from Sport Clips.
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Ford
33
Austin Hill (i) *
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
44
JJ Yeley *
NY Racing
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points