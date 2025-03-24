Austin Hill to Kick Off Five-Race NASCAR Cup Schedule at Darlington
Austin Hill, an 11-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race-winning driver for Richard Childress Racing, will contest a five-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the iconic race team during the 2025 season. On Monday, the team revealed that Hill will kick off his slate of races in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing "Open" entry at Darlington Raceway on April 6.
Hill will carry primary sponsorship from his longtime partner United Rentals for the five-race schedule.
“I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year,” said Hill in a team press release. “United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special. I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car. We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience. Racing for Richard at any level is an honor, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future.”
Following his NASCAR Cup Series season debut at Darlington, Hill will return to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Course on July 6, Daytona International Speedway on August 23, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, and Talladega Superspeedway on October 19.
“We are looking forward to racing with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Craig Schmidt, senior vice president of national accounts, United Rentals. “We have a shared culture of team work that really cements the partnership. We are excited to continue our support and give our customers unique experiences and a great team to root for.”
The Richard Childress Racing team is elated to once again partner with the United Rentals brand in 2025 for Hill's part-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
“United Rentals is not only a long-time supporter of Austin, but of our sport,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “They have consistently and strategically used their partnerships to showcase their position as a leader in the equipment rental industry. We are proud to represent their brand once again this season and to have Austin back in the No. 33 Chevrolet. Our Xfinity Series program is designed to develop talent among drivers and crew members, and we are showcasing that progress.”
Hill has made a total of 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts, all of which have come since the debut of the Next Gen car in 2022. The Georgia native has a career-best NASCAR Cup Series finish of 14th, which he achieved at Daytona in the Summer of 2023.
Hill, who recorded four NASCAR Xfinity Series wins a season ago on his path to a Championship 4 appearance. Hill already has a win this season, which came at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ensuring his berth into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in 2025.
The racer finished third this past weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a race won by Justin Allgaier.