Austin Hill's Return Highlights 39-Car Bristol Night Race Entry List
On Monday, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, the 29th event on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and the first of three elimination races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
This week's preliminary entry list release features a total of 30 chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries, as well as eight Open Entries -- six of which are in limbo as a result of the ongoing litigation between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR, as well as three additional unchartered teams.
The winner of last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Denny Hamlin, will look to chase down another victory at 'The World's Fastest Half Mile', driving the No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will look to etch his name into NASCAR history on Saturday, by becoming the first driver since Kurt Busch (2003 and 2004) to win three consecutive events at Bristol Motor Speedway, and joining a list that includes Fred Lorenzen, Cale Yarborough, and Darrell Waltrip.
The three part-time unchartered entries in Saturday's 500-lap contest include entries from Richard Childress Racing (No. 33, Austin Hill), Garage 66 (No. 66, Chad Finchum), and 23XI Racing (No. 67, Corey Heim). The other six unchartered entries will have their typical drivers -- Noah Gragson (No. 4), Bubba Wallace (No. 23), Todd Gilliland (No. 34), Riley Herbst (No. 35), Zane Smith (No. 38), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45).
Heading into the first elimination event of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the following four drivers find themselves sitting below the cutline: Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing), Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88 Trackhouse Racing), Alex Bowman (No. 48 Alex Bowman), and Josh Berry (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing).
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Entry List:
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
OEM
1
Ross Chastain (P)
Trackhouse Racing
Moose Fraternity
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon (P)
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Rush Truck Centers
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Castrol / TravelCenters of America
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
NationsGuard
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Lucas Oil
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
King's Hawaiian
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
Menards / Sylvania
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
DEWALT
Toyota
21
Josh Berry (P)
Wood Brothers Racing
Motor craft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
23XI Racing
Robinhood
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
33*
Austin Hill
Richard Childress Racing
United Rentals
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
TBA
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
Pinnacle
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
NOS Energy
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally Open Road Sweeps
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Arby's
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / SToK
Ford
66*
Chad Finchum
Garage 66
Barger Precast
Ford
67*
Corey Heim
23XI Racing
Robinhood
Toyota
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen (P) #
Trackhouse Racing
Wendy's Breakfast Baconator
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Insurance
Chevrolet