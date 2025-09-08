Racing America Logo

Austin Hill's Return Highlights 39-Car Bristol Night Race Entry List

On Monday, NASCAR released the preliminary entry list for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, the 29th event on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and the first of three elimination races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

This week's preliminary entry list release features a total of 30 chartered NASCAR Cup Series entries, as well as eight Open Entries -- six of which are in limbo as a result of the ongoing litigation between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR, as well as three additional unchartered teams.

The winner of last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Denny Hamlin, will look to chase down another victory at 'The World's Fastest Half Mile', driving the No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will look to etch his name into NASCAR history on Saturday, by becoming the first driver since Kurt Busch (2003 and 2004) to win three consecutive events at Bristol Motor Speedway, and joining a list that includes Fred Lorenzen, Cale Yarborough, and Darrell Waltrip.

The three part-time unchartered entries in Saturday's 500-lap contest include entries from Richard Childress Racing (No. 33, Austin Hill), Garage 66 (No. 66, Chad Finchum), and 23XI Racing (No. 67, Corey Heim). The other six unchartered entries will have their typical drivers -- Noah Gragson (No. 4), Bubba Wallace (No. 23), Todd Gilliland (No. 34), Riley Herbst (No. 35), Zane Smith (No. 38), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45).

Heading into the first elimination event of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the following four drivers find themselves sitting below the cutline: Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing), Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88 Trackhouse Racing), Alex Bowman (No. 48 Alex Bowman), and Josh Berry (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing).

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Entry List:

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

OEM

1

Ross Chastain (P)

Trackhouse Racing

Moose Fraternity

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

3

Austin Dillon (P)

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester

Chevrolet

4*

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Rush Truck Centers

Ford

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Castrol / TravelCenters of America

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

NationsGuard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Lucas Oil

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

King's Hawaiian

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

Menards / Sylvania

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

DEWALT

Toyota

21

Josh Berry (P)

Wood Brothers Racing

Motor craft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

23XI Racing

Robinhood

Toyota

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

33*

Austin Hill

Richard Childress Racing

United Rentals

Chevrolet

34*

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

TBA

Ford

35*

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

38*

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

Pinnacle

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

NOS Energy

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally Open Road Sweeps

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Arby's

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / SToK

Ford

66*

Chad Finchum

Garage 66

Barger Precast

Ford

67*

Corey Heim

23XI Racing

Robinhood

Toyota

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen (P) #

Trackhouse Racing

Wendy's Breakfast Baconator

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Freeway Insurance

Chevrolet

