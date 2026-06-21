Austin Hill Scores Emotional Win For RCR At Naval Base Coronado

Austin Hill had come close to winning at road courses in the past, but he was always a spot or two shy of the top prize. It looked like it was going to be that way again in Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 at Naval Base Coronado. Then, everything changed.

As Carson Kvapil was spun from the lead by Taylor Gray with two laps remaining, this allowed Hill to get within reach of Gray for the race win. Hill asked for help from one of NASCAR's greatest drivers, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I’m not going to lie, I started talking to [Kyle Busch] a little bit,” Hill admitted. “Down the straightaways, I’m like, ‘Kyle, if you’re here, give me something, right? Let me find another gear.’ And for whatever reason, the car started to come to life, the two leaders got together, and when there was blood in the water behind [Gray], I knew it was going to be tough to get around him, but it was going to be a battle.”

It was a battle indeed, and one that Hill was determined not to lose. The driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet would initiate contact with Gray, would take the lead, and he would never look back, as he scored an emotional win for RCR, a team still mourning the loss of Kyle Busch.

And for Hill, he was able to exorcise his road course demons to score his first career win on a track, where drivers turn left and right.

“It’s extremely special just to finally check that box of getting a road course win,” Hill said. “We’ve been so close so many times. Our 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet was extremely fast, and I was looking for something those last few laps.”

While there were tears of sadness and joy for Richard Childress Racing, Gray, the runner-up finisher was left with nothing but disappointment.

“Just had a really bad wheel-hop there at the end of my run," Gray said of how Hill was able to get around him. "I don’t know, I have to go back and look at it. Maybe shade lower on entry. I don’t know. Just not get the car to wheel-hop, honestly. Yeah, pretty disappointed in myself."

Sheldon Creed would score a solid third-place finish, on a day, when he became the talking post for a fan, who decided during a lengthy red flag period to climb over the catchfence, and onto the race track. After chatting with Creed, and exchanging a fist-bump, the fan climbed back over the wall, and was promptly apprehended by NCIS officers.

"I think he's wasted."



A fan just hopped the fence to chat with @sheldoncreed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QPZyCbP6TI — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) June 21, 2026

Gray was disappointed in how Saturday's race ended up, but he wasn't the only one.

Kvapil, who thought he was potentially heading to his first career win, saw it all come undone after contact from Gray sent him sideways with two laps to go. Gray said he wheel-hopped and got into Kvapil to send him out of the racing line, but it was a hard pill to swallow for Kvapil.

“It’s really hard to make peace with that. Obviously, I feel like [Crew Chief] Rodney [Childers] and everybody on this Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet brought us a really fast car, and gave us a position to win a race, and obviously, we didn’t. So, that one really hurts,” Kvapil stated.

The 43 minute red flag, which caused the one fan to go stir crazy and climb the fence, was brought on by a scary crash involving Sam Mayer, Anthony Alfredo, and 23 other drivers on Lap 36.

Fortunately everybody walked away.

The first red flag of the afternoon came on Lap 2, and was due to a loose manhole cover that found its way into the grille opening of Corey Day's No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

NASCAR swept the entire course to ensure that all manhole covers were welded shut, and the race continued. Day, who lost four laps due to repairs from the incident, was awarded his laps back by NASCAR, and he came back to finish 10th in the race.

United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 Race Results

1. 21 - Austin Hill

2. 54 - Taylor Gray

3. 00 - Sheldon Creed

4. 1 - Carson Kvapil

5. 8 - Sammy Smith

6. 2 - Jesse Love

7. 99 - Parker Retzlaff

8. 87 - Austin Green

9. 24 - Harrison Burton

10. 17 - Corey Day

11. 39 - Ryan Sieg

12. 20 - Brandon Jones

13. 31 - Blaine Perkins

14. 32 - Andrew Patterson

15. 51 - Jeremy Clements

16. 07 - Josh Bilicki

17. 27 - Jeb Burton

18. 50 - Preston Pardus

19. 55 - Brad Perez

20. 48 - Patrick Staropoli

21. 35 - Dawson Cram

22. 88 - Rajah Caruth

23. 53 - Joey Gase

24. 44 - Brennan Poole

25. 91 - Jesse Iwuji

26. 92 - Leland Honeyman

27. 0 - Alex Labbe

28. 26 - Dean Thompson

29. 45 - Lavar Scott

30. 02 - Ryan Ellis

31. 19 - Brent Crews

32. 7 - Justin Allgaier

33. 42 - Baltazar Leguizamon

34. 41 - Sam Mayer

35. 96 - Anthony Alfredo

36. 18 - William Sawalich

37. 28 - Kyle Sieg