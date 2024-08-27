Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez to Host NASCAR Cup Series Event in 2025
The NASCAR Cup Series will travel outside the United States next season, for its first international points-paying event since 1958.
NASCAR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Mexico Series will be competing in events at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a 2.674-mile, 17-turn road course in Mexico City, Mexico, on the weekend ending Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President & Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, Federico Alaman, Head of Commercial Partnerships for OCESA, Jimmy Morales, CEO of NASCAR Mexico Series, and Daniel Suárez, driver of No. 99 for Trackhouse Racing, were all present for the announcement Tuesday at the circuit in Mexico City.
“This is a historic moment for our sport, and specifically for the NASCAR Cup Series, in being able to expand our footprint to Mexico,” said Kennedy. “We’ve been bold about our intentions to grow on a global scale, and there isn’t a better place to take the next step in that journey than at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City.”
While a points-paying event in Mexico is a new concept for the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be returning to the road course, have contested four prior events there between 2005 and 2008, with winners Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin.
“At OCESA, we are dedicated to entertaining people, and this has positioned us as the most powerful live events platform in Mexico and Latin America, as well as one of the most important globally," said Alejandro Soberón, Founder and CEO of OCESA. "The arrival of the NASCAR Cup Series to our country reflects the significant growth that motorsports has experienced in Mexico, an achievement in which Escudería Telmex has played a major role by promoting the NASCAR Mexico Series and supporting drivers like Daniel Suárez.”
NASCAR’s presence in Mexico also includes the NASCAR-sanctioned NASCAR Mexico Series, formed in 2004. The Hermanos Rodriguez road course will serve as the site for the 2024 season finale on November 3. NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and multi-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Daniel Suarez is among those who have emerged from the circuit.
In the early years of the sport, NASCAR held a pair of points-paying events outside of the United States, both in Canada. In 1952, an event won by Buddy Shuman was held at Stamford Park in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and in 1958, the Canadian Exposition Stadium, in Toronto, held an event with Richard Petty made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. The series also ran exhibition events in Japan from 1996 to 1998.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin the action from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with its event on Saturday, June 14, with live coverage on The CW. Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at the road course will wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, June 15. Coverage for the historic event will be on Prime Video.