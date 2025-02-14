Awkward!: Erik Jones Celebrates Victory Before NASCAR Names Different Winner
Erik Jones may have been the first driver to cross the start-finish line in Thursday’s second Duel at Daytona International Speedway, but the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver wasn’t awarded the victory.
After a side-by-side battle with Austin Cindric, the outside front-row sitter for Sunday’s DAYTONA 500, Jones edged out the Team Penske driver at the start-finish line by one of the narrowest margins in NASCAR Cup Series history, 0.004 seconds.
Unbeknownst to the race-leaders, and several of the viewers watching from the comfort of their own homes, a multi-car accident – involving the likes of Shane Van Gisbergen, Kyle Larson, and Ty Gibbs – broke out behind the leaders, and drew a caution flag.
That caution flag, thrown a fraction of a second before the leaders crossed the start-finish line, ended up changing the outcome of the event – as according to NASCAR rules, when a caution is displayed on the final lap, the field is frozen.
Jones, having crossed the start-finish line ahead of Cindric, did what most drivers in that situation would do: run the cooldown lap and park in the tri-oval to be interviewed by broadcast partner FOX Sports. Austin Cindric, believed to be the runner-up in the contest, did as procedure dictates and came down to pit road for post-race lug nut checks and lined up accordingly.
The kicker? NASCAR had yet to officially declare the winner.
As more time passed, and the broadcast realized a caution had been thrown and continued to show replays at the moment of caution, it became clear that Jones was not going to be the race-winner, and the race would be awarded to Austin Cindric instead.
FS1 had a camera on Erik Jones as the official call was made: Austin Cindric is the winner.
Instantly, the look of elation on Jones’ face that came from snapping a difficult streak with the struggling LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team disappeared, and one of disbelief and likely slight embarrassment surfaced.
“I feel bad for Erik [Jones] having to go all the way over there,” Cindric said in his race-winner interview. Instead, Cindric, to collect the checkered flag, had to walk across the infield grass of Daytona International Speedway, only to realize that the flagman had already left.
Luckily for Jones, the ruling didn’t impact his starting position for Sunday’s Daytona 500 – he’ll still start on the outside of the second row since Austin Cindric had already locked in his qualifying position via Wednesday’s single-vehicle time trials.
“I’ve never been in that spot,” Jones told members of the media after the race. “It’s a bummer, I’d love to start out with a win.”
Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and owner of Jones’ No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE, interrupted his interview to tell Jones “You’re still a winner to me,” and later said that the ruling was “bullshit”.
Jones will roll from fourth in Sunday's Daytona 500, which will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 PM ET. Coverage will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).