Axalta, Raptor to Back William Byron in 18 Races
RaptorTough.com and Axalta Coating Systems are set to once again have a major presence with William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in 2025, the brand confirmed via social media on Friday.
Axalta, one of Hendrick Motorsports’ longest-running partners will serve as the primary sponsor for the Charlotte, North Carolina-native in seven NASCAR Cup Series events this season, starting with the Daytona 500 on February 16.
The bright-colored flamed-riddled paint scheme will return to action at Darlington Speedway on May 16, Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, and the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.
RaptorTough.com, which joined the sponsorship effort of William Byron’s No. 24 at the end of the 2021 season, will take on the lion share of that 18-race sponsorship, backing the entry in 11 NASCAR Cup Series events, beginning at Circuit of The Americas on March 2.
The green, silver, and black Chevrolet will return to action at Las Vegas (March 16), Texas (May 4), Kansas (May 11), Nashville (June 1), Michigan (June 8), Iowa (August 3), Watkins Glen (August 10), Bristol (September 13), New Hampshire (September 21), and Talladega (October 19).
Last season, Byron went to Victory Lane three times in the NASCAR Cup Series – twice with Axalta and once with RaptorTough.com – on his way to advancing into the Championship 4, before finishing third in points for the second consecutive season.
Of Byron’s 13 NASCAR Cup Series victories, the 27-year-old driver has won five times with Axalta on the hood of his No. 24 Chevrolet, and another three times with RaptorTough.com on-board, including last season’s event at Circuit of The Americas.
The 2025 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 PM ET.