Bank OZK Enters Multi-Year, Multi-Race Partnership with RCR
Richard Childress Racing has inked a multi-year agreement with Bank OZK, a nationally recognized leader in the financial services industry, which will see the brand serve as a multi-race primary sponsor for Kyle Busch.
A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch will carry the black, gray, and red colors of Bank OZK for the first time at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23.
“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing on their business and on the racetrack,” said George Gleason, Bank OZK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to cheering on Kyle Busch and team this season.”
In addition to the on-car branding aspect of the partnership, Bank OZK will become Richard Childress Racing's 'Official Banking Parter' and provide the team with a comprehensive suite of financial services.
“We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork, and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season.”
The Las Vegas, Nevada-native is looking for a rebound in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, after failing to extend his record-setting streak of consecutive seasons with a win at NASCAR's top-level.
With 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 102 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, and 66 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins, Busch is the winningest driver across NASCAR's National Series, with more than 220 victories.
Bank OZK joins a sponsorship roster that includes prominent brands such as Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Lucas Oil, Rebel Bourbon, Zone Nicotine Pouches, to name a few.
The NASCAR Cup Series will contest its annual event at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March this season, which will serve as the first race in the newfound partnership for Bank OZK. The event will be held on Sunday, March 23.