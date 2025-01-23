Benebone Backing Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports in Three Races
Benebone, a leading brand of durable dog toys, is returning to Front Row Motorsports to serve as a primary sponsor for Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
The company originally served as an associate sponsor for the Huntington Beach, California-native during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, and will reunite with Smith as he returns to Front Row Motorsports to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
For Smith, the partnership with Benebone is an authentic connection, as he is a proud parent of two Benebone-loving dogs, Roxy and Kygo.
“I’m excited to reignite my partnership with Benebone,” said Smith. “My dogs are a huge part of my life, so it's great to have a partner who understands this special connection. I'm inspired by Benebone's commitment to creating long-lasting toys that dogs love. Hopefully, I can repay them with a trip to Victory Lane.”
The Benebone branding will appear on Smith’s No. 38 Ford Mustang in three NASCAR Cup Series events this season, beginning with the crown jewel event on Memorial Day Weekend, the Coca-Cola 600.
Smith will then bring the Benebone colors south of the border, as the NASCAR Cup Series competes in the inaugural event at the world-famous Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico in June. Finally, the No. 38 will be decked out in the primarily green colors of the popular brand during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs event at Talladega Superspeedway in October.
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season,” said Nate Harceg, Benebone’s Chief Growth Officer. “The NASCAR community’s passion and loyalty have been incredible, and Zane is a fantastic ambassador for our brand. As a company built on making lives better for dogs and their humans, we’re excited to connect with fans on and off the track and share our mission with even more dog lovers this season.”
Last season, the company served as a multi-race primary sponsor of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, capturing a pole position at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In four races as a primary sponsor, the company has scored a pair of top-10 results.
Fans can see the No. 38 Benebone Ford Mustang Dark Horse in action during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 at 6:00 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on Amazon Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).