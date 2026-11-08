Blaney Outduels Reddick for Homestead Win; Larson (12th) is Champion

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship battle was anticlimactic on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the race for the win was anything but. The sold out crowd in the stands saw the race lead pass between three drivers over the final seven laps of the race.

In the end, it was Ryan Blaney, who made a thrilling pass for the lead on Tyler Reddick with two laps remaining, who would go on to collect the race win. Blaney would cross the finish line ahead of Reddick by a margin of 0.314 seconds, which allowed him to collect his fourth win of the season and 21st win of his Cup Series career.

Homestead rarely disappoints! @Blaney wins the final race of the season in exciting fashion! pic.twitter.com/KB0DLuU8o4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 9, 2026

It was a poetic finish for Blaney, who, until Sunday night's win, had felt that he needed to redeem himself for losing to Reddick at Homestead in 2024.

"Every time I come here, that race haunts me. I kind of gave that one away," Blaney said. "I didn't do a very good job at the end of that race. Learned from it. Was able to apply some stuff we learned a couple years ago in that situation to tonight."

While Blaney came to life at the end of the race, he enjoyed being able to work himself back from situations during the race to have a chance to steal the win in the closing laps.

"Pretty cool night battling back from coming down pit road," Blaney explained. "Car was really, really fast. I appreciate everybody for sticking with it. Even though we weren't part of the championship fight, our goal was to try to win the race, end on a high note, get the most points we can."

William Byron, who looked to be the dominant driver in the final Stage of the race, stumbled to a third-place finish after he lost the lead to Reddick with seven laps remaining.

Christopher Bell took a fourth-place finish, which allowed him to secure the runner-up spot in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, which equals a career-best mark.

"This year, consistently, we were in the mix. We were in there for contention of race wins. Obviously disappointed we didn't win more. Yeah, just happy and thrilled and thankful that I'm in position," Bell said. "Something to build on. Hopefully we can execute a little bit better and get that grand prize at the end.

Bubba Wallace notched a fifth-place finish to conclude his 2026 season.

Denny Hamlin got into the wall late in the race, and finished sixth. With the sixth-place finish, Hamlin sealed his fate as the third-place driver in the championship fight.

"Really happy with the effort we put forth there on the racetrack today," Hamlin said after the race. "Just going for it there at the end cost us some spots. Got in the wall. Definitely wanted to try to win. That was a fun race. Certainly picked up a little speed from where we were on the other mile-and-a-half last time."

While the 21st try didn't prove to be the time for Hamlin to finally break through for his first career NASCAR Cup Series title, Hamlin was able to keep his head held high after another solid season in the pinnacle of American motorsport.

"We had a great year. Every way you can measure the year, it's been really, really good," Hamlin explained. "Congrats to the 5 team. They deserve everything, the spoils of victory. They performed absolutely incredible during these last 10 races. We are extremely happy with the 36 races that we put together. It's really tough to do in this sport. Certainly felt good to be competitive from the first race to the last."

As Blaney took the win in the battle that was the 400-mile event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, it was Kyle Larson who was celebrated for winning the war, as he became a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion on Sunday evening.

The 35-year-old driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet came home with a 12th-place finish to cap off his incredible run through NASCAR's Chase. The final point margin for Larson was 49 points over Bell, and 56 points over Hamlin.

As he mathematically clinched the championship at the end of the opening Stage of Sunday's race, Larson became the first back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series champion since Jimmie Johnson in 2013, and became the 11th three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in history.

With the talk of the week being that the title was essentially locked up prior to Sunday's race, as Larson had a 67-point advantage coming into the night, Larson admits it was hard to push that talk out of his mind.

"Yeah, I mean, you definitely think about it, but try not to," Larson said. "I'm just so proud of my team, first and foremost. Hendrick Motorsports, this was statistically probably one of our worst years. To still come away with the championship shows how resilient everybody at the race shop is, everybody on my 5 team, all my teammates, 24, the 9, the 48. GM, too, Chevrolet, all the key partners there."

For Larson, he'll always remember his 2026 NASCAR Cup Series title run for his improbably rise to the top dog following a subpar regular season, which had him ranked as the seventh seed heading into The Chase.

"10 weeks ago, I don't know if my fans had a clue. I definitely didn't," Larson quipped. "We just didn't have the speed. Our execution was so-so at the time. I felt like we had glimpses all throughout really our career where we could turn it on when everything was right. That's what we did.

"We made no mistakes, really, until tonight; all of them behind the wheel. I got the word that we had clinched it. I started driving like an idiot (smiling). I'm more mad at myself."

Larson continued, "Again, thanks to Cliff Daniels, my whole team. Cliff mentioned on the radio our car chief, Jesse Saunders, he doesn't get enough credit for what he means to our race team, too. The boss here, Mr. H, Mr. Hendrick, Miss Linda, thank you for everything."

Final 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Standings

1. Kyle Larson, 2,501 points

2. Christopher Bell, -49

3. Denny Hamlin, -56

4. Ryan Blaney, -94

5. Tyler Reddick, -104

6. Chase Briscoe, -115

7. Joey Logano, -115

8. William Byron, -157

9. Ty Gibbs, -166

10. Austin Cindric, -195

11. Bubba Wallace, -208

12. Chase Elliott, -214

13. Daniel Suarez, -258

14. Carson Hocevar, -267

15. Ryan Preece, -275

16. Chris Buescher, -289

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Results

1. Ryan Blaney (C)

2. Tyler Reddick (C)

3. William Byron (C)

4. Christopher Bell (C)

5. Bubba Wallace (C)

6. Denny Hamlin (C)

7. Austin Cindric (C)

8. Daniel Suarez (C)

9. Noah Gragson

10. Michael McDowell

11. Ty Gibbs (C)

12. Kyle Larson (C)

13. Josh Berry

14. Zane Smith

15. Austin Hill (i)

16. Alex Bowman

17. Joey Logano (C)

18. Todd Gilliland

19. Connor Zilisch #

20. Erik Jones

21. Justin Haley (i)

22. Chase Elliott (C)

23. AJ Allmendinger

24. Chris Buescher (C)

25. Ryan Preece (C)

26. Austin Dillon

27. Ross Chastain

28. Brad Keselowski

29. Cole Custer

30. John Hunter Nemechek

31. Ty Dillon

32. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

33. Riley Herbst

34. Shane van Gisbergen

35. Cody Ware

36. JJ Yeley (i)*

37. Casey Mears *

38. Chad Finchum (i)*

39. Chase Briscoe (C)

40. Corey Heim (i)*

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry