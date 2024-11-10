Bobby Allison, NASCAR Cup Champion and Winner of 85 Races, Dies Aged 86
Bobby Allison, a legendary race car driver who won the 1983 NASCAR Cup Series championship, was an 85-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, and was enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the Class of 2011, has passed away at the age of 86.
According to a statement from the Allison family, the legendary driver passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 9.
"With deep sadness, the family of Bobby Allison announces his passing at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2024, surrounded by family. He had been in declining health over the past few years, but continued to give back to the sport he loved," said the family in the statement.
"Bobby was the ultimate fan's driver. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his fans and would stop to sign autographs and have conversations with them everywhere he went. He was a dedicated family man and friend, and a devout Catholic."
Allison's family has not announced arrangements, and the family asks that anyone looking to honor Allison would consider donating to his home church (St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mooresville, NC), any local Catholic church or diocese, International Motorsports Hall of Fame Preservation Society, or Victory Junction Gang Camp.
While every driver wants to compete for wins, and championships, the most prestigious honor any driver can achieve is to be considered a true racer. Allison was that.
"Bobby Allison personified the term 'racer,'" said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO in a statement. "Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books. As a driver, he won races and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But as the leader of the famous "Alabama Gang," Bobby connected with fans in a profound manner. In the most significant ways, he gave his all to our sport. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to Bobby's family, friends and fans on the loss of a NASCAR giant."
Allison, who considered Hueytown, Alabama his home, made his first of 718 NASCAR Cup Series starts in the 1961 Daytona 500 Qualifier race on February 24, 1961. Allison started 29th that day, and came home with a 20th-place finish, which helped him secure his place in the 1961 Daytona 500.
Through an illustrious career, Allison achieved a hell of a lot, but despite numerous close calls, he had yet to hoist a NASCAR Cup Series championship heading into the 1983 season. In a fierce season-long battle with Darrell Waltrip, Allison was able to secure his first, and only NASCAR Cup Series championship at the age of 45 following a six-win season driving for DiGard Racing, a team that Waltrip previously had driven for.
Of Allison's 85-career NASCAR Cup Series wins, 11 came in an incredible 1971 season, which marked the most wins he achieved in any single season of his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Just last month, Allison was officially awarded Allison with his 85th career win, which brought his 1971 season total to 11 wins. Allison had won a NASCAR Cup Series, Grand American combination event at Bowman Gray Stadium in 1971, but after a protest from NASCAR Cup Series drivers following that race, Allison, who was driving a Grand American car in the race, was never credited with the official win.
Throughout his life, Allison continued to hammer home the fact that he won that race in 1971. On October 23, 2024, the record book finally reflected that fact as NASCAR decided to finally recognize Allison's 85th career win.
The final race of Allison's NASCAR Cup Series driving career came on June 19, 1988 at Pocono Raceway, an event, where Allison would suffer nearly fatal injuries in a vicious crash on the opening lap, when he was t-boned by Jocko Maggiacomo.
Allison underwent head surgery, and survived being in a medically induced coma. After battling back from his injuries, Allison went on to be a successful car owner in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Allison, one of the greatest drivers to ever race, logged 718 starts over a 25-year NASCAR Cup Series career. Allison notched 85 wins, 336 top-five finishes, and 446 top-10s to go along with 59 pole positions.