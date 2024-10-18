Bobby Gill, Former NASCAR Competitor, Short Track Standout Dead at 65
Bobby Gill, a talented racer who collected four top-10 finishes in 16 career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts and who was a force to be reckoned with on the local short track racing scene, passed away on Thursday, October 17 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Gill was 65 years old.
The initial news of Gill's passing was shared in a social media post by Gill's family.
"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bobby Gill," the statement from the family read. "Bobby lost his battle to stage 4 brain cancer on October 17, 2024. Everyone knew him as this hard-nose racer. But this man had the biggest heart. He never was the easiest to get along with. But if he wasn't giving you a hard time, he didn't love you. We love you Bobby, you fought hard! RIP"
The family says funeral arrangements have not been finalized as of yet.
A native of Dalton, Georgia, Gill collected a career-best finish of sixth in the July 1996 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at The Milwaukee Mile driving the No. 75 entry for team owner Wayne Spears.
Prior to his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opportunities, Gill flexed his muscle at local short tracks in the South East. Gill recorded two wins in one of, if not the biggest race, in the world of Super Late Model Racing -- the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.
Gill's first win in the Snowball Derby came in 1993, a race, which was marred by 22 caution flags. Gill won the prestigious event for the second and final time in 1997. Gill also achieved victory in the 1994 All American 400, another prestigious short track racing event held annually at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
The fierce racer became a legend in the USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series following his brief stint in NASCAR. In the Pro Cup Series, Gill amassed four series championships from 1999 to 2007, including three consecutive titles in 1999, 2000, and 2001.
Gill also collected 10 wins in 82 starts in the NASCAR Southeast Series, and finished runner-up in the championship standings twice. In 1992, Gill had a series-best four wins, and finished second to Jody Ridley in the championship standings by just one point. And in 1994, Gill once again had a series-high four wins and finished second to Mike Cope in the championship standings by four points.
The racing community had rallied around Gill throughout his cancer battle. Grant Enfinger, who is a 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff contender who drives the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, paid tribute to Gill with a special throwback paint scheme to Gill's early 2000s USAR Hooter Pro Cup machine at Martinsville Speedway in April.
“I am grateful for Codie (Rohrbaugh) and everyone involved in making this happen,” said Gill at the time that the paint scheme was unveiled. “I think this is great. I will be watching and cheering Grant (Enfinger) on Friday night.”
Johnny Sauter, a former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, recently dedicated a win in the Bigley Memorial Tune-Up at Freedom Factory to Gill.
“This one’s for Bobby,” said Sauter in victory lane following the race. “Bobby was my crew chief here back in November [in the 2023 Billy Bigley Memorial] when I just didn’t get going on that last restart. I felt like we kind of gave that one away.
“Just so pumped. I hope Bobby’s proud because Richie [Wauters] worked with Bobby for a long time. Just super special to get this win for him.”