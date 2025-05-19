Boot Barn Extends Partnership With RCR; Expands Into Xfinity Series
Boot Barn will continue its relationship with Richard Childress Racing, and the driver of the team's No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, in 2025. According to a press release from the team, Boot Barn will continue to partner with Richard Childress Racing in content creation and primary sponsorship of the No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series car, but Boot Barn will also expand its footprint to include some NASCAR Xfinity Series primary sponsorship of the team this season.
The renewed partnership will kick off this weekend as Austin Dillon will pilot the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Dillon, who was the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2013, is excited to dip his toe back into the series this weekend with support from Boot Barn.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue RCR’s relationship with Boot Barn, and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Dillon. “Charlotte has been good to me, and I’m thankful to Boot Barn for allowing me the opportunity to help showcase their brand within motorsports and beyond.”
Boot Barn loves the connection that it has found with Richard Childress Racing's loyal fan base, and it is excited to further expand upon that this season.
“Continuing our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon allows us to further connect with fans who share a passion for the western lifestyle and motorsports,” said Stephen Loscko, vice president of marketing and media for Boot Barn. “From Charlotte to Mexico City, we’re excited to highlight our brand on the track and through influencer-generated content that brings our story to life. Last year’s cross-collaboration creative storytelling with Austin Dillon and Boot Barn-sponsored rodeo athlete Rocker Steiner has been incredibly well received. We're excited to continue building on that success."
RCR and Boot Barn will work together to host western lifestyle influencers to go along with Dillon driving the No. 3 Boot Barn NASCAR Cup Series car in the NASCAR Cup Series debut race in Mexico City.
“Austin Dillon’s authentic interests in western sports and the western lifestyle make him the perfect ambassador for Boot Barn as they continue to showcase their broad selection of cowboy boots and western wear to NASCAR fans,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Our entire team is looking forward to highlighting that connection and building upon the unique and engaging influencer-driven content that has become a pillar of the partnership.”
Dillon, 35, is a five-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner who has recorded three top 10 finishes through the opening 12 races of the 2025 season. Dillon currently ranks 21st in the championship standings with 14 races remaining in the 26-race regular season.