Bowman Gray Installing SAFER Barriers, Catchfence Ahead of 2025 Clash
NASCAR and Bowman Gray Stadium have begun preparations for the 2025 Clash, a pre-season exhibition event that will take place on Sunday, February 2 on the historic quarter-mile oval in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
On Thursday, NASCAR, the City of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem State University announced several initiatives that will prepare the racetrack for its first NASCAR Cup Series event since 1971.
A brand-new Musco lighting system will be installed at Bowman Gray, which is custom designed to improve track lighting and visibility, reduce energy consumption, enhance the overall experience for drivers and fans, and provide the necessary illumination for nationally-televised racing events.
Funding for the lighting system will come from a pandemic recovery grant that was awarded to the City of Winston-Salem in 2022 as part of the North Carolina Motorsports Relief Fund.
Additionally, the racetrack will have SAFER Barriers installed (a steel and foam energy reduction system) and new catch fences around the perimeter, which are featured at every NASCAR National Series racetrack.
“Part of being good stewards of Bowman Gray Stadium includes preparing it to host compelling events that rightfully place it in the national spotlight,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer. “We are grateful to Musco for providing the premium event lighting product to illuminate this historic venue. The preparations in advance of The Clash will position this national treasure as a showcase of national and grassroots racing for the next generation and beyond.”
The Total Light Control -- TLC for LED system from Musco features light control that prevents glare from affecting drivers, spectators, and television cameras. The new LED system features Musco's Show-Light Pro special effects technology, which allows for the creation of customized light shows on the racetrack, with color-changing fixtures and light-to-music synchronization.
“Bowman Gray is a fantastic venue with a storied history in both racing and football,” said Musco CEO Jeff Rogers. “We’re looking forward to working on this project with NASCAR. Lighting The Clash is exciting, but leaving a legacy LED lighting system for local racing and Winston-Salem State University football makes the project even more special.”
Installation of this new lighting system will begin in December and be completed ahead of the The Clash in February.
“The City of Winston-Salem is thrilled that NASCAR has chosen to kick off their 2025 season by holding The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium,” said City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. “We value the partnership with Musco, NASCAR, and WSSU to provide enhanced stadium lighting that will position the stadium and community to host future national events and improve the fan experience for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Bowman Gray Stadium and WSSU Football. This lighting system complements the $9 million that the City invested in improvements to Bowman Gray Stadium a few years ago. The City Council and I want to thank Musco for their investment in our historic stadium and their commitment to the Winston-Salem community.”
“This collaboration with NASCAR is a testament to their strong commitment to community engagement,” said Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Bonita Brown. “The installation of new lighting will enhance the experience for our student-athletes, fans and the broader community, making our stadium a brighter and more inviting place for everyone. We are thrilled about these improvements as well as the ongoing partnership we have with NASCAR that offers our students exposure to the motorsports industry.”
Crews began preparing Bowman Gray Stadium for SAFER Barrier installation on October 21, with the removal of the previous guardrail system. Installation of the new barriers and catchfence system is expected to be completed by the first week of January.
The 2025 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.