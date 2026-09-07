Brad Keselowski: '[Hocevar's] Day Is Coming And It's Coming Hard'

The one thing you can't do while attempting to chase a NASCAR Cup Series championship is make enemies. Carson Hocevar, who already had more than his fair share of enemies heading into Sunday night's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, just added another name to the lengthy list.

Brad Keselowski is the latest driver to be Hocevared, and after an early-race incident spiraled Keselowski into a 23rd-place result, the RFK Racing co-owner/driver was none-too-pleased with the 23-year-old Spire Motorsports driver.

"...He ran into me," Keselowski said of the Lap 107 incident with Hocevar to Above the Yellow Line following the race.

When questioned if Keselowski and Hocevar had a history of run-ins on the track, Keselowski fired back, "No, but there will be."

Keselowski then fired the final warning shot of his brief walk-and-talk post-race interview.

"His day is coming, and it's coming hard. Watch out, Carson," Keselowski stated emphatically.

“His day’s coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”



Brad Keselowski is not happy with Carson Hocevar after their incident at Darlington. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6MHlaQ8DAl — Above The Yellow Line Media (@ATYLmedia) September 7, 2026

Keselowski has battled through numerous rivalries through his future NASCAR Hall of Fame racing career. The 42-year-old Cup Series champion has had major feuds with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Carl Edwards just to name a few. So, he knows a thing or two about keeping a running tally in these situations.

Hocevar, who is one of the 16 drivers battling for a championship may have bit off more than he could chew with his decision to send Keselowski spinning early in the Southern 500 at Darlington.

For those not familiar with the incident that frustrated Keselowski: on Lap 107, Hocevar made contact with Keselowski, which sent Keselowski's No. 6 car sideways. As Keselowski attempted to gather his car underneath him, Hocevar had one more shot, which finished Keselowski off.

Here is a video replay of the incident:

The No. 6 spins after making contact with @CarsonHocevar. pic.twitter.com/7A4ikgHUZK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 6, 2026

With this incident coming in the opening third of the 500-mile crown jewel event, it gave Keselowski a long time to stew about what had occurred.

While Hocevar has been one of the most aggressive drivers since moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2024, sending Keselowski, one of the elder statesmen of the sport, spinning out in a battle for 17th early in a major race simply wasn't a smart move, and it's one that Hocevar could pay for sooner rather than later.

Keselowski, who missed the Chase, has nothing to race for the remainder of the season other than wins, and pride, while Hocevar is trying to work his way up the Chase Grid.

Hocevar worked his way from the 34th starting position to finish 11th Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and the finish allowed him to maintain the 12th position in the Chase Grid. But if Keselowski's comments after the race are any indication, there will be a massive DNF coming in the near future.