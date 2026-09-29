Brad Keselowski to Part Ways With RFK Racing After 2026 NASCAR Season

File this one under something that wasn't on anyone's bingo card: Brad Keselowski will not return to RFK Racing after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is concluded. The team confirmed an initial report of Keselowski's departure from The Athletic, with a press release explaining that the driver, who joined RFK Racing in 2021 as a co-owner, will not return to the organization in 2027.

The team also issued a statement thanking Keselowski for the impact he made on the organization in his time as a driver and co-owner of the organization.

“We are big fans of Brad as a person, driver, and colleague. The impact Brad has made on our organization has been felt by everyone associated with RFK Racing; he’s undoubtedly been a terrific representative of our collective efforts both on and off the track,” said Chip Bowers, President of RFK Racing. “He was not simply driving the No. 6 car but investing himself in the future of the team and helping us think differently about what RFK Racing could become. We have tremendous respect for Brad as a champion, competitor, and leader, and we are grateful for the energy and commitment he has brought to RFK. Brad has been clear about his desire to continue competing for years to come, and we respect and support him in pursuing the path that best allows him to achieve those goals. With several races still ahead, we look forward to competing together through the remainder of the season.”

The team confirmed that Keselowski and the organization are working on a resolution regarding Keselowski's ownership stake in the team.

"RFK Racing and Keselowski intend to collaboratively and mutually work through the appropriate next steps regarding his existing ownership interest in the organization, and the team supports his desire to explore his career opportunities elsewhere," RFK Racing stated.

There has been much discussion throughout the season as to whether RFK Racing would continue to operate as a three-car team in 2027, as the Charter the team used for Ryan Preece's No. 60 Ford in 2026 will go to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's No. 84 entry. Rick Ware Racing, the team that owns that specific Charter, agreed to sell the Charter to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which has left RFK Racing with three cars but only two Charters for the 2027 season.

According to RFK Racing, the team will continue to field a three-car NASCAR Cup Series team in 2027, and that the team remains committed to its quest for a third team charter.

RFK Racing will announce its future plans for the No. 6 team, including its future driver, at a later time. Additionally, Keselowski held the rold of head of competition, a position that RFK Racing is also seeking to replace with Keselowski's departure.

The team will continue to be operated under the ownership of Jack Roush's Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group.

Can RFK Racing Remain Relevant Post-Keselowski?

This is a massive and unexpected change for RFK Racing, which was a team that seemed to be on its last legs, competitively, prior to the addition of Keselowski as a driver and co-owner heading into the 2022 season.

In the five seasons since Keselowski joined the ownership group and took over as head of the competition department, RFK Racing has secured seven victories in the NASCAR Cup Series. Prior to the recent upward trend of success, it had been more than four seasons since the former Roush Fenway Racing team had reached victory lane.

While it'll be interesting to see where Keselowski, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion driver, lands for next season, it'll be equally interesting to see if the Roush team can find a way to remain relevant following the departure of Keselowski from the organization.