Brennan Poole's First Cup Start Since 2023 Highlights Pocono Entry List
NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway. Contained on the list are 37 drivers and teams, which means nobody will be going home at the conclusion of this weekend's qualifying session.
The most notable entry comes in the form of the lone "Open" entry on the list, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. This weekend, the NY Racing Team will have Brennan Poole, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racer, behind the wheel of its cars. This will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series start for Poole since a 2023 start in the fall of 2023.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Make
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Apple
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Tarkett
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
MillerTech
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Dorman
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
zone / GetGo
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Wabash
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Nexletol
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Eero
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Valvoline
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Grillo's Pickles
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
44
Brennan Poole (i) *
NY Racing Team
TBA
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
The Beast
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Martin's Famous Potato Rolls
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally Best Friends
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Parts Plus
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
TBA
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Scott 1000
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
Safety Culture
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Very Good Ventures
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver is ineligible to score points