Racing America Logo

Brennan Poole's First Cup Start Since 2023 Highlights Pocono Entry List

Toby Christie

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway. Contained on the list are 37 drivers and teams, which means nobody will be going home at the conclusion of this weekend's qualifying session.

The most notable entry comes in the form of the lone "Open" entry on the list, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. This weekend, the NY Racing Team will have Brennan Poole, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racer, behind the wheel of its cars. This will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series start for Poole since a 2023 start in the fall of 2023.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Make

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light Apple

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Tarkett

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

MillerTech

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Dorman

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

zone / GetGo

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Wabash

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Nexletol

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Eero

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Grillo's Pickles

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

44

Brennan Poole (i) *

NY Racing Team

TBA

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

The Beast

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally Best Friends

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Parts Plus

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

TBA

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Scott 1000

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Safety Culture

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Very Good Ventures

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver is ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News