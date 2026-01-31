Brian Vickers Included in Newly Released Epstein Files Documents

In accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Department of Justice published more than 3 million additional pages of documents contained within the infamous Epstein Files on Friday, January 30. Among the notable names contained within the new batch of documents is Brian Vickers, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning driver and 2003 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion.

While the inclusion of Vickers in the documents isn't surprising, as his ex-wife, Sarah Kellen, is an alleged co-conspirator in the Epstein sex trafficking ring, the documents, including personal emails, revealed how comfortable and friendly Vickers was with Epstein and others in the circle.

"Happy Valentines Buddy," Vickers sent in an email directly to Jeffrey Epstein in February 2019, accompanied by a winky face emoji and a video attachment. The subject line of the email reads, "Thought you would like this," with a laughing, crying emoji.

Five months later, Epstein would be arrested on charges of sex trafficking and would be jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York City. Epstein would die in an apparent suicide by hanging in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Throughout the years, Vickers was involved in some questionable emails with sexually explicit material such as an email he forwarded to Epstein in March 2012, with the subject line, "Male Fairy Tail".

In the forwarded email is a story that is laid out like a children's fairy tale story about a prince asking a beautiful princess to marry him, but it turns very sexual in nature after the princess says she won't marry the prince.

Epstein would forward the email that was forwarded to him by Vickers to Sultan Bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman.

In addition to the strange correspondence between Vickers, Epstein, and others, the documents also contain a prenuptial agreement between redacted parties, one of which is a NASCAR driver. In an email on April 7, 2013, Epstein sent an email to Sarah Kellen and questioned if their prenup discussion with Vickers improved his qualifying time.

The Epstein files containing Vickers also showcase the impact on Vickers' ability to obtain NASCAR sponsorship after news of Kellen's alleged involvement in Epstein's ring started to become public.

In a May 30, 2013, email to a redacted recipient, Jeffrey Epstein talks about how the general manager of Michael Waltrip Racing called a redacted party to ask about Vickers' involvement with the Epstein sex trafficking ring due to some stories that had surfaced on the internet pertaining to Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators, including Kellen, and concerns that it could cause Aaron's, a company that was looking at sponsoring Vickers for the 2014 season, to not follow through with the agreement.

In the email, Epstein says he and the redacted party then called to speak to Michael Waltrip Racing co-owners Rob Kauffman and Michael Waltrip to discuss the situation with them.

"[Kauffman and Waltrip] are good with it on a personal level," Epstein said in the email correspondence, "but said they have to keep the best interest of the team in mind and the CEO of Aaron's is the kind of person who doesn't even want someone holding a beer in their hands while wearing an Aaron's shirt."

Epstein said that Michael Waltrip Racing explained they didn't intend to bring the sordid stories to the attention of Aaron's, but were hoping that the company didn't find out about Kellen's alleged involvement in the trafficking ring. Epstein hypothesized that the person behind the blog that caught the attention of Michael Waltrip Racing was a, "girl [Brian] has had issues with in the past..."

Ultimately, Aaron's would sponsor the No. 55 Michael Waltrip Racing entry, which Vickers drove for the full 36-race NASCAR Cup schedule in 2014. Vickers would record three top-five finishes, and nine top-10s on his path to a 22nd-place ranking in the championship standings.

Vickers would undergo surgery to repair a hole in his heart caused by complications from blood clots in the offseason following the 2014 season. As a result, Vickers would miss the opening two events of the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

While Vickers would return for the third and fourth races of the season, which were contested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, he would form more blood clots before the fifth race of the season in Fontana, California, and would miss the remainder of the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Brett Moffitt and David Ragan would split the driving duties of the No. 55 Michael Waltrip Racing entry for the remainder of the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series season. Michael Waltrip Racing would cease operations at the end of the 2015 season.

Vickers would compete in just five more NASCAR Cup Series races in 2016, all in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet in a substitution role for Tony Stewart, who was recovering from an offseason injury.

Following his time in NASCAR, Vickers had remained very reclusive online and only emerged last April to announce the divorce from Sarah Kellen on his personal X account. In a screenshot of a statement written in the Apple Notes app, which was accompanied by a photograph showing a sign displaying the sentence, "Delete that old version of me in your head, it expired," Vickers explained that after 10 years of marriage and five years of living under a rock on social media, that he was coming out of hiding to share that he was getting a divorce, and that he would be getting back on his digital game in the near future.

The only post Vickers has made on X since coming out from under the rock was a Mother's Day post aimed at thanking his mother for having his back unconditionally. In the post, Vickers explained that it was his first Mother's Day since the passing of his father, Clyde Vickers, in January 2025.

