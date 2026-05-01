Bubba Wallace, 23XI Announce Expanded Partnership With Iconic Brand

Bubba Wallace, who was part of the Coca-Cola Racing Family prior to moving to 23XI Racing, is officially back in the iconic marketing program. On Friday, 23XI Racing announced an expanded partnership with Coca-Cola, a partnership which began between the team and beverage brand last season.

Coca-Cola has now become the Exclusive Beverage Partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing team, and the brand will be featured on Wallace's firesuits and the No. 23 team's uniforms and equipment throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Wallace is happy to be back in the Coca-Cola Racing Family, as he knows how hard Coca-Cola works to connect to the NASCAR fanbase.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in the Coca-Cola Racing Family,” said Wallace in a press release. “I enjoyed the work we did together in the past and look forward to again connecting with race fans as part of this program. I’m known to have an ice-cold Coca-Cola after the race, so this is the perfect partnership. Now, it’s going to be even better to share a Coke with the 23 team here at 23XI.”

According to a press release, 23XI Racing and Coca-Cola will celebrate the expansion of the partnership with a co-branded No. 23 Hardee's/Coca-Cola paint scheme in the event at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, May 10.

Coca-Cola's presence in the NASCAR industry as a marketing partner is one of the most tenured in the sport's iconic history. Coca-Cola has served as the title sponsor to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR's longest race of the season, for more than 40 years, and over the years, Coca-Cola has been featured as a partner of numerous drivers and teams.

However, the brand is proud to be back with Wallace, and to be partnered with 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

“NASCAR has long been part of Coca‑Cola’s story, and welcoming Bubba Wallace back to the Coca‑Cola Racing Family through our partnership with 23XI Racing is a natural extension of that legacy," said Don Rouse, VP of Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. "Together, we’re connecting with fans through a program built on authenticity, shared values, and a genuine love for the sport.”

Wallace is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, and with his first career Cup Series win in 2021, he became just the second black driver to ever score a victory in NASCAR's premier series. Wallace joined Wendell Scott, who picked up his lone NASCAR Cup Series win at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, FL in December, 1963.

After 10 races in the 2026 season, Wallace ranks 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, after scoring one top-five finish and five top-10s.