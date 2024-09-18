Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Reach Multi-Year Contract Extension
The future is set for Bubba Wallace, who will remain with 23XI Racing as the driver of the team's No. 23 Toyota Camry for years to come. On Wednesday, the team and driver announced that they had agreed on a multi-year contract extension beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
In a post on X, 23XI Racing issued a statement on the agreement.
"From day one Bubba has been an integral part of 23XI," the post said. "gmailWe're excited to announce that he has signed a multi-year renewal and will continue to play a key role in helping 23XI grow and succeed. #ForwardTogether"
Wallace, 30, has two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 247 career starts and made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2023. 23XI Racing, which is a team co-owned by NASCAR Cup Series competitor Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, hired Wallace as the organization's first driver when the team was established in 2021.
A couple of weeks ago, at Atlanta Motor Speedway Bubba Wallace said that his contract talks had been shelved with 23XI Racing as the team was navigating negotiations with NASCAR on the new Charter Agreement set to begin in 2025.
At the time, 23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, were the two teams that had held out of signing the agreement. Wallace issued frustration in regard to the Charter Agreement talks as they directly had an impact on his livelihood.
“I know my process has been kind of going hand-in-hand with the Charter agreement. It’s frustrating to see where we’re at, because that impacts my life and livelihood, and everything moving forward with my future,” Wallace explained in a media bullpen session at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “That’s really all I’ve got to say about it.”
Wallace reiterated in that session that his deal was on hold until 23XI Racing signed the Charter Agreement. While the team has yet to confirm whether or not it has signed on the dotted line, the contract extension for Wallace indicates there could potentially be some movement in the team's status in the Charter Agreement negotiations.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information and quotes as they become available.