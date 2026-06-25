Bubba Wallace To Celebrate Space Jam's 30th Anniversary In Style

On Thursday, Upper Deck announced that Bubba Wallace will carry a special paint scheme, honoring the 30th anniversary of the film Space Jam, in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series event at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, July 5.

Additionally, Bubba Wallace's No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE, adorned by the Upper Deck Space Jam-themed design, will be featured on a trading card, available now through Upper Deck's e-Pack. An additional card, featuring Wallace in his Upper Deck Space Jam firesuit, will release on July 2.

For Upper Deck, the chance to cross-pollinate the Space Jam and NASCAR fanbases was an incredible opportunity.

“This collaboration brings together the cultural impact of Space Jam, the energy of NASCAR, and the passion of collectors in a truly unique way,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “This is a massive celebration of fandom – Space Jam is an iconic movie that spans multiple generations, and we’re excited to capture what fans love most about the film and share it across Upper Deck brands.”

23XI Racing, which has enjoyed a partnership with Upper Deck for the last few seasons, continues to land fun partnerships with iconic brands and athletes through the relationship.

“We look forward to bringing the fun and nostalgia of Space Jam to the track at Chicagoland through this unique collaboration,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI. “Our partnership with Upper Deck continues to result in one-of-a-kind memorabilia that expands well beyond just the racetrack, allowing 23XI to reach both current and new audiences.”

The paint scheme, and two-card trading card drop aren't the only ways Upper Deck and 23XI Racing are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Space Jam, an iconic film featuring NBA legend and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan.

Upper Deck Authenticated will also commemorate the Upper Deck 23XI Space Jam car with a limited-edition diecast, produced by Lionel. The diecast car from UDA will feature the diecast of the Upper Deck car, set against a Space Jam background image signed by Bubba Wallace.

Additionally, with the Space Jam 30th anniversary, Upper Deck has launched "Curated", a new brand representing officially licensed prints across the company's expansive sports and entertainment license portfolio. The debut drop, which is available now, features prints fro the original Space Jam film.

Upper Deck will also release a special Skybox Metal Universe Space Jam 30th Anniversary trading card set later this year. This set will include Metal Universe inserts, fan-favorite parallels (including Red numbered to 100, Blue numbered to 50, Green numbered to 10, and Gold 1-of-1 variations), and rare chase cards, including autographed cards from key talent, including Michael Jordan and voice actors from the film.

Upper Deck Authenticated has also launched the Space Jam 30th Anniversary Collection, a memorabilia collection, all signed by Michael Jordan. Included are signed prints titled 'The Show', 'Jam Time' and 'Space Jam'. Additionally, several pairs of signed Air Jordan shoes will be available, including the 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11, 'Hare' Air Jordan 7, 'Bugs Bunny' Air Jordan 8, and 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9.

To round out the Space Jam 30th Anniversary celebration, Upper Deck is hosting a watch party for the iconic film on Thursday, July 2, at Chicago's Navy Pier. Fans will get to watch the film on the big screen, and Wallace's No. 23 Upper Deck Space Jam car will be on display for fans to see and take photos with. An exclusive, limited-edition "Curated" Space Jam print will be given away for free to attendees, and the event will also feature free personalized trading cards, free food, and other giveaways. More information about the event is available on the Upper Deck website.