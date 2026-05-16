Busch Dominant, Capitalizes On Chastain Strategy Flub For Truck Win

Do you feel that? That's the wind blowing, as the tides feel like they're turning in the world of NASCAR. Kyle Busch, just like old times, was back in victory lane on Friday afternoon after a thumping of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field in the ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.

"I know all too well, unfortunately [how hard it is to win], with the Cup stuff, but, here with the truck stuff right now is awesome just to be a part of Spire Motorsports," Busch said after performing a celebratory burnout following the win. "Thanks to [co-owners] Jeff [Dickerson] and Dan [Towriss], and Mr. H for the opportunity."

Busch, 41, led a race-high 147 laps in the 200-lap contest, and the only driver remotely close to being able to contend for the win against him on the day, Ross Chastain, got caught up in a bad pit strategy in the final Stage of the race.

The flub, which saw Chastain stay on the racetrack, while every other driver came to pit road under caution on Lap 119, led to a green-flag pit stop for Chastain, which put him laps down to Busch and the rest of the lead-lap cars.

In the end, Busch would cruise to his 69th career NASCAR Truck Series win, while Chastain, Busch's fellow NASCAR Cup Series full-timer, would come home a disappointing 18th, one lap off the pace.

With Chastain out of the picture, Busch simply had to manage his fuel load, and his tire wear. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had no problem doing so, and was able to keep Ty Majeski, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, in his rearview mirror the remainder of the race.

With his second victory of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season under his belt, and a resurgence of sorts taking place in the NASCAR Cup Series (Busch has two top-10 finishes in his last three starts), could a return to the Cup Series victory lane be nearing for Busch?

While it wasn't quite a win, Majeski was able to work himself back up to fifth in the championship standings, up two spots from where he was heading into the weekend, with his runner-up finish.

Layne Riggs came home with a third-place finish, which allowed him to leap-frog Chandler Smith, his Front Row Motorsports teammate, for the runner-up spot in the championship standings, and series point leader Kaden Honeycutt finished fourth, which allowed him to keep possession of the point lead.

Honeycutt holds a 38-point advantage over Riggs as the series exits Dover Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell, who will join Busch and Chastain in the field for NASCAR's All-Star Race on Sunday, brought the No. 62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota to a fifth-place finish on Friday afternoon.

Clint Bowyer, a former full-time NASCAR competitor and now-FOX Sports on-air analyst, got back behind the wheel in this event, as the driver of the No. 25 Ram Trucks Free Agent Driver entry. Bowyer would start the race from the 22nd position, and after a rocky beginning to the day, the driver would work himself inside the top-15 before tire issues derailed his day in the final Stage.

Bowyer would park his No. 25 truck 19 laps early due to the tire issues.

Dystany Spurlock, a driver who has transitioned to stock car racing from the world of drag racing, made a historic debut in Friday's event. By starting her engine and driving onto the track, Spurlock became the first Black female competitor to ever race in a NASCAR National Series event.

Unfortunately, Spurlock's day would end in a hard crash into the outside wall on Lap 37, as she lost control while battling in the middle of a three-wide situation on the backstretch.

ECOSAVE 200 Race Results

1. 7-Kyle Busch (S1) (S2) (X) (i)

2. 88-Ty Majeski

3. 34-Layne Riggs

4. 11-Kaden Honeycutt

5. 62-Christopher Bell (i)

6. 1-Brandon Jones (i)

7. 91-Christian Eckes

8. 10-Corey LaJoie

9. 98-Jake Garcia

10. 16-Justin Haley

11. 52-Stewart Friesen

12. 38-Chandler Smith

13. 12-Brenden Queen #

14. 5-William Sawalich (i), -1 lap

15. 9-Grant Enfinger, -1 lap

16. 15-Tanner Gray, -1 lap

17. 81-Kris Wright, -1 lap

18. 45-Ross Chastain (i), -1 lap

19. 99-Ben Rhodes, -2 laps

20. 17-Gio Ruggiero, -3 laps

21. 42-Parker Eatmon, -3 laps

22. 76-Spencer Boyd, -4 laps

23. 26-Dawson Sutton, -4 laps

24. 33-Frankie Muniz, -5 laps

25. 18-Tyler Ankrum, -5 laps

26. 27-Toni Breidinger, -6 laps

27. 14-Mini Tyrrell #, -6 laps

28. 44-Andres Perez de Lara, -11 laps

29. 25-Clint Bowyer, Out

30. 19-Daniel Hemric, -23 laps

31. 77-Carson Hocevar (i), Out

32. 2-Luke Baldwin, Out

33. 13-Cole Butcher #, Out

34. 22-Natalie Decker, Out

35. 93-Caleb Costner, Out

36. 69-Dystany Spurlock, Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

(i) Driver ineligible to score points in series

# Rookie of the Year contender