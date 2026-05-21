Busch Hospitalized With 'Severe Illness' Will Not Compete At Charlotte

Kyle Busch will not compete in this weekend's NASCAR National Series race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. According to a statement issued to the driver's social media accounts from his family, the 41-year-old racer experienced a "severe illness" and has been hospitalized.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway," the family explained. "We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Busch was slated to compete in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, and in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing's full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver, will fill in as the driver of the organization's No. 8 Chevrolet in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing issued a statement explaining that Busch's health is the top priority and that the race team is lending its full resources to Busch and his family at this time.

"Kyle Busch's health is our utmost priority, and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them," the team explained. "Kyle is an integral part of our organization, and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We're thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family's privacy at this time."

Busch, a two-time champion and 63-time race winner in NASCAR Cup Series competition, had competed in 397 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series events. The last time Busch missed a race in the series was during the 2015 season.

That year, Busch missed the opening 11 races of the campaign as he recovered from serious leg injuries sustained in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway. After returning to action, Busch would go on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship that season.

After a 15-year stint as the driver of the No. 18 entry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch moved to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 to drive the team's No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch won three races in his opening 15 races with Richard Childress Racing, but has gone winless since. The opening nine races of the 2026 season were especially trying for Busch, who failed to record a single top-10 finish. However, after a crew chief change, which paired Busch with Andy Street a few weeks ago, the tide began to change for Busch and his team.

Over their last three starts, Busch and the No. 8 team recorded two top-10 finishes.

There has been no timetable given about Busch's expected return, but Richard Childress Racing has assured that Busch's No. 8 machine will be there waiting for him when he is ready to get back behind the wheel.