Busch, LaJoie First-Time Nominees on NASCAR Hall of Fame 2026 Ballot
On Monday morning, NASCAR announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026, as well as the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstandings Contributions to NASCAR.
Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie are the two new names on the Modern Era ballot.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting panel will meet in person to discuss and vote for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 and Landmark Award on Tuesday, May 20. Fans will also have their voice heard, and will be part of the selection process through a NASCAR.com Fan Vote, which is currently open, and will close on Sunday, May 18 at 12:00 PM ET.
Busch was a 34-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion. LaJoie picked up 15 wins over a 350-race NASCAR Xfinity Series career, and he won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series championships in 1996 and 1997.
Busch and LaJoie join a list that contains eight names that are returning to the Modern Era Ballot this year. The other competitors that are nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026 and are represented on the Modern Era Ballot include NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Greg Biffle, 18-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Neil Bonnett, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Tim Brewer, 21-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton, nine-time championship-winning engine builder Randy Dorton, 18-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winner Harry Gant, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief Harry Hyde, and three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Jack Sprague.
Two Modern Era Ballot nominees will be named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
The Pioneer Ballot is made up of five legendary names including three-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning crew chief Jake Elder, NASCAR modified and Late Model Sportsman legend Ray Hendrick, Banjo Matthews, five-time NASCAR Weekly Series champion Larry Phillips, and nine-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and three-time Convertible Division champion Bob Welborn.
One Pioneer Ballot nominee will be named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Humpy Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway is the new name on the Landmark Award ballot. Wheeler joins NASCAR's first flagman, Alvin Hawkins; NASCAR Executive Vice Chair, Lesa France Kennedy; Pocono Raceway founder, Dr. Joseph Mattioli; and long-time NASCAR executive, Les Richter.