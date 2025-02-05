Busch Light to Feature NASCAR Racer Ross Chastain in Super Bowl Ad
Ross Chastain's climb through the NASCAR ranks needs to be studied. In just a few years, the driver has clawed from being a fledgling driver for underfunded teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to being a bonafide NASCAR Cup Series star. To put the exclamation point on the fact that Chastain has made it as a race car driver, Busch Light will feature the 32-year-old racer in one of its two ads, which will debut in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.
Busch Light, which hand-picked Chastain to be the successor of 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick as the Busch Light-sponsored NASCAR driver following the 2023 season, feels Chastain is the perfect person to pair with Busch Guy in the Super Bowl ad.
"As one of the most popular rising stars in NASCAR, Chastain has helped us ignite a new chapter in our NASCAR legacy. And with the official NASCAR Cup Series season kicking off with the Daytona 500 just one week after the big game, we knew he was the perfect star to spotlight alongside Busch Guy in one of our spots this year," said Krystyn Stowe, head of Marketing for Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. "Busch Light has experienced upward growth for five years because we invest in meeting fans where they already are with a Busch Light in hand -- whether they're rooting for Ross in a NASCAR race, enjoying the great outdoors, or watching the big game."
The ad that Chastain will be featured in is dubbed "Circles" and has a runtime of 15 seconds. In the ad, the race car driver stars alongside Busch Guy, the flannel-wearing mascot of the long-running "The Busch Guide" series of ads for Busch Light.
In Chastain's ad, a couple is seen getting lost in the woods, and fighting about directions on a map. Busch Guy appears and begins to teach a lesson on how to avoid going in circles in the wilderness. Busch Guy says, "Make note of recognizable landmarks, like that one." The camera pans to Chastain's No. 1 Busch Light Chevrolet race car, which is parked in the woods.
Then comes a nice quip about Chastain's day job, where he drives in circles for a living.
Chastain, who is camping in an orange tent on top of his race car, unzips the door of the tent, emerges, and says,"What's wrong with going in circles?"
To which, Busch Guy responds, "Different circles, Ross."
Chastain says, "Okay," and heads back inside of his tent.
It's an unbelieveable moment for Chastain, who never dreamed that he would star in an ad that would air during the Super Bowl. The driver says he simply dreamed of seeing his car and schedule plastered in bars around the country.
"I used to daydream about seeing my race schedule hung up at my local bar in Busch Light's famous blues and whites. Now, I'm not only on those walls but in a commercial that will air in my hometown during the big game and across the nation this NASCAR season, starting with the Daytona 500," Chastain said. "I've manifested this moment my entire life, and I can't thank Busch Light enough for supporting my racing career through their massive platform. It's a dream come true - and so was cracking open a cold Busch Light with the iconic Busch Guy after a long, fun day filming in the woods."
Busch Light including Chastain in its Super Bowl ad lineup in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX is a massive decision as ads run during the big game are very costly for brands. This year, a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl will reportedly cost companies up to $8 million.
The other Busch Light ad, which will debut in this year's Super Bowl is titled, "Time." Both ads will continue to run nationally throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Super Bowl LIX is set for Sunday, February 9. Television coverage of the National Football League's biggest game will kick off at 6:30 PM ET on FOX.