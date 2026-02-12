Racing America Logo

Busch Takes Daytona 500 Pole Over Briscoe; Heim, Allgaier Lock In

Kyle Busch, looking for his first career Daytona 500 victory, took his first career Daytona 500 pole in Wednesday night's qualifying session.
Toby Christie|
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team celebrate their 2026 Daytona 500 pole position in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway.


DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- Kyle Busch, in his 21st attempt to win the Daytona 500, will start from the pole position behind the wheel of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing zone Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet.

This marks the first career Daytona 500 pole position for Busch, and now the 63-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and two-time series champion will look to finally collect his first Harley J. Earl trophy from the top starting spot of Sunday's race.

Busch carried a confident demeanor during Wednesday's Daytona 500 Media Day, that demeanor continued, and according to Busch, his confidence has been bolstered due to his quick-building rapport with his new crew chief Jim Pohlman, who came over from JR Motorsports' No. 7 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series team in the offseason.

"This guy did, he had all the confidence in the world," Busch said of Pohlman. "He said this is what we're going to do. We just set out to the plan that Jim laid out, and had a really good practice and be able put some good time on the car and maybe learn a couple of things and make the speed we need in order to come out and sit on the pole tonight."

Busch, who turned a fast qualifying lap time of 49.006 seconds in the final round of qualifying, was able to top Chase Briscoe, last year's Daytona 500 polesitter, by just 0.017 seconds to secure the Busch Light pole position.

Now, Busch has a chance to do something that no driver has ever done, which is capture his first career Daytona 500 win after 20 previous attempts.

"Yeah, it's a box we've got to check, so here we are. This is an opportunity to be able to do that. And I've come down here a lot of years, and I think I've finished in about every position possible. It would be nice to close out 2026 with a win in the Daytona 500."

Incredibly, Busch's first Daytona 500 pole, will also serve as the first-ever pole position for Pohlman, and it comes in his first NASCAR Cup Series race atop the pit box.

"To come out swinging and get a Daytona 500 pole as a first race as a crew chief is pretty humbling for me," Pohlman said. "There's a lot of hype around it, and feels really good, obviously. But I think like to echo what they've said, here, you start the season off strong, and this is just one step of it."

Richard Childress, the Founder and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, is proud of the work that he has seen from Pohlman and the No. 8 team in the offseason.

"It's great. You know, getting Jim on and just watching how he fits into our family at RCR, it's great," Childress said. "I stand back and watch a lot, and to watch how they work this Winter, and the way they just do everything right now, I'm just happy and proud of all of them. And Kyle, we've got to get this [Daytona] 500 [win]."

Due to the Daytona 500's unique qualifying format, Busch and Briscoe are the only two drivers, who locked in their starting position on Wednesday night.

It wasn't another pole position, but Briscoe was proud to once again slide his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the front row for NASCAR's biggest race of the season, the Daytona 500, and he has more confidence on superspeedway tracks following his win at Talladega Superspeedway last Fall.

"You know at least, in my case, I had never been able to win on any superspeedway at any level. So finally getting to win one, I definitely feel like I'll be more confident in my moves," Briscoe stated. "You know, I haven't ran a superspeedway race since then, but I remember even Stenhouse coming up to me the week after Talladega, just telling me, like, 'After you get one, everything will click and it'll just be easier from now on.' I hope that's the case."

While the 36 Chartered entries, and Jimmie Johnson, who is using an Open Exemption Provisional, there were two spots in the Daytona 500 field up for grabs, reserved for the top two fastest "Open" entries in Wednesday night's qualifying session.

Corey Heim, the driver of the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, secured his first-career Daytona 500 start with a qualifying lap time of 49.138 seconds in the opening round of the session, which advanced him into the second round, where he would join nine other drivers in battling for the pole.

Ultimately, Heim settled for the fifth-fastest lap in the final round of the session, which means he will start from the third position in his America 250 Duel Qualifier race on Thursday. Heim was forced to sweat out the possibility of having to fend off two fellow "Open" entries in the final round of qualifying, which didn't materialize. In the end, Heim was proud of his team for the speed that they built into his car.

"I thought for a minute three of us were going to be in the final round and we were going to have to race it out. But, no, just to cap it all off is so impressive," Heim said in his post-qualifying press conference. "Thankful for 23XI Racing and Toyota, coming here with an "Open" car. A fourth team at 23XI, to be able to do that, is pretty impressive even for my eyes."

Justin Allgaier was the other "Open" entry driver to secure his place in the field with a qualifying lap time of 49.201 seconds. This will lock JR Motorsports into The Great American Race for the second consecutive season.

Going into his second Daytona 500 for JR Motorsports, Allgaier said he felt things would feel less intense. However, that was not the case, as he felt all kinds of pressure in locking into the field for the Daytona 500.

"I think it is interesting. I thought there would be less stress, and I felt like for me, the stress actually went up," Allgaier explained. "Because I just think the expectation of last year, everything we were able to accomplish. You know, the effort we put in. When you know something, and you're able to do it once, and you're able to kind of understand it, you feel like you're going to come back in a lot better capacity, and we did that."

Corey LaJoie was just 0.005 seconds off the time set by Allgaier, and as a result was the first "Open" entry driver on the outside looking in. The driver of the No. 99 RFK Racing Ford will look to advance to the Daytona 500 field by way of Thursday's America 250 Duels.

LaJoie will be among the six "Open" entry drivers battling it out for the final two starting positions in the Daytona 500 field through Thursday's America 250 Duels. Joining LaJoie in the scrap for the final transfer spots will be Anthony Alfredo (35th), Chandler Smith (41st), BJ McLeod (42nd), Casey Mears (43rd), and JJ Yeley (44th).

Noah Gragson, who initially clocked in with a lap time of 49.504 seconds, had his qualifying time disallowed after Gragson placed his left hand over the window net during his run for an aerodynamic advantage. NASCAR instituted a rule forcing drivers to keep both hands on the steering wheel for the 2026 season to keep them from doing this.

"Yeah, I completely forgot about that rule, so that one's on me," Gragson said after his qualifying run.

Gragson continued, "I feel like an idiot after that."

Due to the rules violation, Gragson was credited as the last-place driver in the qualifying session, and he'll have to drive from the rear of his Duel Qualifier race if he wants to gain a solid starting spot for Sunday's Daytona 500.

The only on-track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series on Thursday, February 12 will be the America 250 Duels at Daytona. The opening Duel Qualifier race, which will set the inside lane of the starting lineup, will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be televised on FS1.

FS1 will then roll into coverage of the second America 250 Duel, which will set the even-numbered starting spots in the field. That race is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM ET.

2026 Daytona 500 Qualifying Results

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

8

Kyle Busch (x)

49.006

2

19

Chase Briscoe (x)

49.023

183.587

3

60

Ryan Preece

49.061

183.445

4

11

Denny Hamlin

49.100

183.299

5

67*

Corey Heim (y)

49.148

6

48

Alex Bowman

49.152

7

5

Kyle Larson

49.158

8

17

Chris Buescher

49.184

9

9

Chase Elliott

49.220

10

22

Joey Logano

49.275

11

54

Ty Gibbs

49.184

182.986

12

3

Austin Dillon

49.185

182.983

13

20

Christopher Bell

49.197

182.938

14

40*

Justin Allgaier (y)

49.201

182.923

15

99*

Corey LaJoie (z)

49.205

182.908

16

42

John Hunter Nemechek

49.214

182.875

17

2

Austin Cindric

49.248

182.749

18

6

Brad Keselowski

49.252

182.734

19

38

Zane Smith

49.266

182.682

20

12

Ryan Blaney

49.269

182.671

21

71

Michael McDowell

49.280

182.630

22

24

William Byron

49.282

182.622

23

88

Connor Zilisch #

49.291

182.589

24

41

Cole Custer

49.322

182.474

25

43

Erik Jones

49.332

182.437

26

51

Cody Ware

49.350

182.371

27

21

Josh Berry

49.354

182.356

28

84*

Jimmie Johnson (OEP)

49.366

182.312

29

77

Carson Hocevar

49.427

182.087

30

23

Bubba Wallace

49.432

182.068

31

35

Riley Herbst

49.452

181.995

32

16

AJ Allmendinger

49.460

181.965

33

34

Todd Gilliland

49.460

181.965

34

1

Ross Chastain

49.483

181.881

35

62*

Anthony Alfredo (z)

49.485

181.873

36

10

Ty Dillon

49.497

181.829

37

97

Shane van Gisbergen

49.527

181.719

38

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

49.529

181.712

39

7

Daniel Suarez

49.552

181.627

40

45

Tyler Reddick

49.609

181.419

41

36*

Chandler Smith (z)

49.758

180.875

42

78*

BJ McLeod (z)

50.011

179.960

43

66*

Casey Mears (z)

50.233

179.165

44

44*

JJ Yeley (z)

50.482

178.281

45

4

Noah Gragson

0.000

0.000

(OEP) locked into Daytona 500 with Open Exemption Provisional
(x) indicates front row starter for 2026 Daytona 500
(y) indicates an "Open" entry that has secured a Daytona 500 starting spot
(z) indicates an "Open" entry still fighting for a starting spot in Thursday's Duels
# indicates Rookie of the Year Contender
* indicates "Open" entry

Published | Modified
Toby Christie





