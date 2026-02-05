Carson Hocevar Reaches Long-Term Contract Extension With Spire

For those upset about the rough and tumble nature of Carson Hocevar's aggressive driving style, we have bad news for you. The 23-year-old racer isn't going away anytime soon. On Thursday, Spire Motorsports announced that it has locked up the Portage, MI, native with a long-term contract extension. While specifics of the deal weren't made available, Spire Motorsports says Hocevar will remain the driver of the team's No. 77 Chevrolet, "into the next decade."

The long-term contract extension for Hocevar is seen as a big deal internally for Spire Motorsports.

“It’s a pretty big moment for our company to announce an extension with Carson (Hocevar) that takes us out for multiple years,” said Spire Motorsports Co-Owner Jeff Dickerson in a press release. “It’s not just about knowing he’ll be here with us for the long haul, but it gives our sponsors and competition group the foresight to make their own plans knowing he’s in the seat of the No. 77 as far as we can see."

In addition to being able to plan partnerships around Hocevar, Dickerson says it has been incredible seeing the growth from Hocevar on and off the track since joining the Spire Motorsports team in 2024, a season where he took home NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors.

"It has been an absolutely rewarding experience getting to know Carson and watching him grow up, and learn from the good and bad both at and away from the racetrack," Dickerson explained. "I love him like a son, and it means a great deal to me, personally, knowing he’ll be here for several years. I expect this announcement could test the effectiveness of my blood pressure medication, so I’ve alerted my physician he may have to adjust the dosage appropriately but, it’ll be worth it.”

Hocevar, who has been zeroing in on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, is excited to have his future set in stone at Spire Motorsports.

“I love to race and there’s really no place better to race than here,” said Hocevar.

“This shows we’re all committed and eager to race with each other for a long time,” continued Hocevar. “I think of Jeff (Dickerson) as a father figure, but the same could be said for Luke (Lambert, crew chief), Tyler (Green, spotter), Bill (Anthony, Spire Motorsports’ president) and all the No. 77 guys. Everyone in the building, has really become a family to me. Spire is such a different team now compared to how it was my rookie season, and especially when I made my debut in 2023. It’s fun to know I’m going to be around the Cup garage for a long time, and really a dream come true.”

In addition to his NASCAR Cup Series full-time status, Hocevar will enjoy an elevated 13-race NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule for the organization, behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar will look to help the team earn an owner's championship in that division while also simultaneously chasing the Bill France Cup.

Hocevar has three top-five finishes and 15 top-10s through 81 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Hocevar has proven to be prolific. The driver has amassed five wins, 22 top-fives, and 34 top-10s over 81 career starts.

