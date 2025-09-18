Casey Mears Adds Three Cup Races to Finish 2025 Season
Casey Mears, who earlier this season returned to the NASCAR Cup Series as part of a personal journey to reach 500 career starts, will add a trio of additional events to his schedule to end the season at NASCAR’s top-level.
The Bakersfield, California-native will compete in the final three events of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, starting with the October 19 event at Talladega Superspeedway, and continuing with races at Martinsville Speedway (October 26) and Phoenix Raceway (November 2).
S.I. Yachts will serve as the primary sponsor for Mears in the final three events of the season, while Acrisure, a global fintech insurance leader, will serve as a major associate partner. The partnership comes via connection with Bob Germain, whose company, Germain Motor Company, is the owner of S.I. Yachts.
“I’m excited we were able to put these three races together, and I appreciate the ongoing support from Bob Germain, S.I. Yachts, and Acrisure,” said Mears. “Given our close friendship, it’s touching that Bob is willing to invest in me after all these years; it shows his character and who he is as a person. It also means a lot that Acrisure continues to support us; they stepped up first this year at Martinsville and helped get this program started. Thanks to Carl Long and Garage 66 for all of their hard work because they’ve worked hard to ramp up and make it happen.”
Bob Germain is the former owner of NASCAR Cup Series team Germain Racing, which fielded an entry at NASCAR’s top-level for Mears from 2010 to 2016, which encompassed 228 of his 491 career starts.
“We achieved significant success in NASCAR with two Truck Series Championships, and Casey played a key role in the development of our Cup Series program,” said Bob Germain. “I’m proud that the years he spent driving our No. 13 car accounted for many of his Cup starts, and I’m happy we’re partnering in his pursuit of hitting 500. Casey and I have remained close over the years, and he was always one of our biggest supporters. He’s a great guy, and he’s always been genuine in how he lives his life, which is what I appreciate most.”
Acrisure’s auto-finance and insurance division offers vehicle protection programs, dealership insurance, and KARR security systems to approximately 3,000+ automotive dealership partners nationwide.
“We look forward to supporting Casey’s success in these competitive races as he demonstrates our shared values and standards towards excellence and high performance,” said Vernon Leaker, CEO of Acrisure Protection Group.
Mears has collected finishes of 35th (Martinsville) and 29th (Daytona) in his two previous starts for Garage 66 (formerly MBM Motorsports) this season. The team’s co-owner, long-time NASCAR journeyman Carl Long, enjoys having a seasoned veteran behind the wheel of his race car.
“This has been a great opportunity for Garage 66, and it’s been an honor to have Casey in our car and to work with S.I. Yachts and Acrisure,” said Carl Long, co-owner of Garage 66. “Casey is a top-tier driver who brings attention to detail and focus to everything he does, from the preparation of the pit equipment to the way the interior is adjusted. We appreciate S.I. Yachts and Acrisure’s trust in our team, and we’re committed to finishing the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season strong.”
The YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will take place on Sunday, October 19 at 2:00 PM ET on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.