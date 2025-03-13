Casey Mears Joins Garage 66 for Cup Series Return at Martinsville
With a total of 489 starts accredited to his NASCAR Cup Series resume, Casey Mears is returning to competition at NASCAR’s top level to chase a landmark – 500 starts.
The Bakersfield, California-native has joined forces with Garage 66 (formerly known as MBM Motorsports) to pilot the No. 66 HitchGO Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway (March 30).
HitchGO, a mobile RV repair, camper and trailer services company with coverage in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and beyond, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 66 Ford Mustang. Mosby’s Towing and Transport, and Coble Enterprises will also ride along with Mears as major associate partners.
“I’m happy to be back in a race car and look forward to returning to Martinsville, one of my favorite tracks,” said Casey Mears in a team release. “I appreciate Carl [Long] working with me to make it happen, he’s a well-respected, great guy who’s worked hard to experience longevity in the sport. I’m excited to have HitchGO, Mosby’s Towing and Transport, and Coble Enterprises on board as we chip away at 500 NASCAR Cup Series starts.”
Mears accomplished a solid amount throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career, which in a full-time capacity spanned from 2003 to 2016, including three pole positions and a victory in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600.
The 47-year-old driver became the first full-time NASCAR driver to achieve an overall victory at the prestigious Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in 2006. After leaving NASCAR post-2016, and after his one-off in the 2019 DAYTONA 500, Mears returned to desert racing, finishing third in the NORRA 1000, before finishing 12th in the Trophy Truck Class at the famed Baja 1000, which he ran in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024.
“Having Casey Mears drive a Garage 66 car is a proud day for our organization,” said Long. “He’d driven for NASCAR’s elite such as Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and Richard Childress Racing. Adding Garage 66 to that list means a lot to me and everyone who’s helped build our team.”
“Casey [Mears] and I first connected many years ago when he was driving and he always treated me and our fellow competitors with respect on and off the track. He hails from a historic racing family, but it’s not something he boasts about. He always takes time for everyone, which is indicative of his character. I love having the opportunity to work with good people, especially when they drive fast. I’m excited to get to Martinsville with Casey and have a successful weekend for HitchGO, Mosby’s Towing and Transport, and Coble Enterprises.”
Mears has competed for several top-tier organizations throughout his career, including Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, and Chip Ganassi Racing.
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway will take place on Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 PM ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.