Casey Mears Reaching New Milestone, Making Truck Debut at Martinsville
Veteran NASCAR competitor is celebrating a milestone and making a debut all at once next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
Mears, the 2007 winner of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in the Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway.
While it will be Mears' first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start, it will be his 600th career start across NASCAR's three National Series, including the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Mears will compete in the Slim Jim 200 behind the wheel of the No. 69 The Pit Stop Diecasts Ford F-150 for MBM Motorsports. The truck will feature a black and red livery to celebrate the milestone start.
“It’s pretty special to come back to Martinsville for my 600th NASCAR start,” said Mears. “This sport has given me so many incredible experiences, and to make my Truck Series debut with MBM Motorsports and The Pit Stop Diecasts at such an iconic track is exciting. The Truck Series has always been on my list — it’s tough, exciting racing, and Martinsville is the perfect place to make it happen.”
“Having a driver like Casey in our truck is a huge moment for MBM Motorsports,” said team owner Carl Long. “Reaching 600 NASCAR starts is something very few drivers ever accomplish, and we’re honored he chose to do it with us. The experience and professionalism that Casey brings mean a lot to our program, and race fans are going to love seeing that No. 69 The Pit Stop Diecasts Ford on the track.”
Garage 66, the NASCAR Cup Series component of MBM Motorsports, brought Mears back to NASCAR in March at Martinsville. The veteran driver will make his 599th NASCAR start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the YellaWood 500.
While Mears will hit the 600-start milestone across all three of NASCAR's National Series, he is also pursuing his 500th NASCAR Cup Series start. Sunday's race at Talladega will mark his 492nd start in NASCAR's premier series.
The Pit Stop Diecasts will also feature as a major associate sponsor on the Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.
The Slim Jim 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway will air live on FS1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24.